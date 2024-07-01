NDLEA Intercepts N7.3bn Codeine Consignments as Two Excrete 150 Cocaine Wraps in Lagos

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 6,125 cartons of codeine syrup containing 1,050,000 bottles of the opioid worth over N7.35 billion in street value at the Port Harcourt Ports complex, Onne, Rivers State.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, the seizure was made from six containers last Saturday and was the third of such in the past four weeks.

He noted that the success was recorded following credible intelligence and diligent tracking of the consignments from their point of departure by a special operations unit of NDLEA, which worked in partnership with the Port Harcourt Ports Command of the agency and other security agencies including the Customs Service for a 100 percent joint examination of the targeted containers.

Babafemi said at the end of the joint examination of the six containers, a total of 6,125 cartons containing 1,050,000 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 157,500 kilogrammes were recovered on Saturday.

In another clampdown, NDLEA officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, arrested two passengers travelling to Doha on a Qatar Airways flight at the screening point of terminal two after they tested positive to ingestion of illicit substances on Friday 21st June. The suspects: Aikhomoun Daniel (alias Oladapo Olanrewaju) and Ayigoro Waheed Omobolaji were thereafter taken into observatory custody.

Babafemi said while Daniel excreted a total of 90 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.022 kilogrammes in six excretions, Ayigoro discharged 60 wraps of the same Class A substance with a total weight of 662 grammes in five egestion.

He said further investigation revealed that Aikhomoun Daniel actually stole the identity of his late uncle who was once based in Germany, a decision he claimed he took to get Schengen visa to enable him free access to Europe, while his real name is Oladapo Olanrewaju.

No less than 40.32 kilogrammes of Loud, an imported strong strain of cannabis was last Friday recovered in a black Toyota Tacoma truck on Lekki-Ikoyi road when the driver jumped off the vehicle after noticing that NDLEA operatives were on his trail.

In Abuja, NDLEA operatives last Friday night disrupted a drug party dubbed: ‘Go hard or Go Home. Pick Your Poison’, where 60 suspects, comprising 25 males and 35 females, were arrested at an apartment in Sun City estate in the Federal Capital Territory. The raid followed credible intelligence about the drug party organized by one Stanley Ikechukwu who was arrested at the venue.

He also disclosed that at least six of the suspects: Victoria Adoga; Hamza Yari; Joanne Essein Joy; Socchima Valentine; Jago Imole; and Charles Indobuibisi, were arrested with different quantities of ecstasy and cannabis.

The Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has directed that 20 of the suspects who tested negative to drug be released unconditionally, while 33 others who tested positive to illicit drugs were to be released on bail and will report at the FCT Command of the agency to begin treatment and counselling today.

Babafemi said no fewer than four suspects: Endurance Okon, 24; Joseph Michael, 23; Ovoco Bright, 43; and Goday Abanum, 23, were arrested in the deep forest of Ugun, Igueben Local Government Area, Edo State last Saturday when NDLEA operatives raided and destroyed 18,632.22 kilogrammes of cannabis on 7.452888 hectares of farmland.

In the same vein, commands and formations of the agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week.

Meanwhile, while commending the officers and men of the MMIA, Port Harcourt Ports, Lagos and Edo Commands for the arrests, seizures and their dexterity, the Chairman, Marwa, warned drug cartels that no matter the ingenuity of their modes of trafficking, the dedicated workforce of the agency in collaboration with other stakeholders and partners will always be steps ahead to expose them and thwart their tricks. He enjoined the officers and their colleagues across the country to continue with the ongoing balanced approach to the drug control efforts of the agency