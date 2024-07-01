Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) Announces the Third Edition of the Lagos Employment Summit

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), in partnership with the Lagos State Government; the Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation & Employment; and the Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning & Budget (MEPB), has announced the third edition of its flagship event, the Lagos Employment Summit. The event, themed ‘Job Creation – Uniting for Impact: Create. Collaborate. Change’, will convene stakeholders from private and public sectors to discuss and explore cross- sectoral strategies for job creation in Lagos State.



The summit, slated for Wednesday, 3 July 2024, aims to explore collaborative strategies and best practices to catalyze job creation for Lagos State residents. The event will serve as a platform for key stakeholders to bring diverse perspectives and viewpoints to bear, through curated sessions and topics.



Speaking at a press conference on Monday, 1st July 2024, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Mrs. Feyisayo Alayande, stated that the Lagos Employment Summit reaffirms LSETF’s commitment to its mandate of empowerment. “The Lagos Employment Summit aligns with our mandate to promote economic growth and job creation opportunities for the vibrant people of Lagos State”, she said. “With this year’s edition, we aim to stimulate inclusive discourse and develop strategies that drive impactful job creation initiatives.”



Ms. Sherifah Balogun, the Director, Strategy, Funding and Stakeholders Management, LSETF noted that the summit is a significant milestone in the organization’s journey, and a platform for strategic partnerships to be birthed. “We are delighted to host the third edition of the summit and are particularly thrilled to spotlight the theme of partnership, a critical factor that has been instrumental to LSETF’s success over the years,” she added. “Our goal is to unite stakeholders from diverse sectors, setting the stage for rewarding collaborations to be established.

The Honourable Commissioner of Wealth Creation & Employment – Hon. Akinyemi Ajigbotafe added “The third edition of the Lagos Employment Summit is a crucial event that embodies our commitment to fostering economic growth and creating sustainable job opportunities for the people of Lagos State. The theme resonates with our vision of harnessing collective efforts to drive meaningful change in our employment landscape.”



A significant highlight of the event is the official launch of the Lagos Labour Market Information System (LMIS), a centralized digital platform that aggregates data about the labor market in Lagos State. This platform will provide relevant information to policymakers, students, job seekers, and employers, enabling them to make informed decisions that enhance and aid the growth of the labour market.



Speaking on the platform, the Honourable Commissioner of Economic Planning & Budget, Hon. Mosopefolu George, “The LMIS is set to transform the labour market in Lagos State, significantly improving our understanding of its dynamics. We are confident that it will be invaluable in addressing the specific needs of the workforce and closing employment gap in Lagos.”



The summit promises to be an engaging and insightful event, with contributions from notable stakeholders, such as the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as well as partners – German Agency for Internal Cooperation (GIZ), Lagos Free Zone, PIND Foundation, Inlaks Africa, Bayi Foundation, Addosser MFB, Nimbus Media and Teknowledge, all of whom will share their insights on effective job creation strategies.



The summit will feature speeches, plenary and breakout sessions, exhibitions and fireside chat, amongst others. In attendance will be representatives from federal and state governments, international development partners, industry thought leaders, corporate bodies, training institutions, youth, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and financial institutions.



The event will be held at the Eko Hotels and Suites. It will be facilitated in hybrid mode for virtual and in-person participation.