Katsina, Mercy Corps Pledge 10m Trees to Combat Rising Desertification

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government, in collaboration with Mercy Corps, has announced plans to commence planting of 10 million trees in the next three years to tackle the rising desertification and climate change in the state.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Musa Adamu, who disclosed this at an event to mark the 2024 World Environment Day, said the state government is committed to ensuring a sustainable environment.

With the theme: ‘Our Land, our Future’, this year World Environment Day was organised in the state by Mercy Corps with support from International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).

Under its Conflict Mitigation and Community Reconciliation in North-west Nigeria (CMCR-NW) project funded by the European Union (EU), Mercy Corps and partners enlightened residents on the importance of tree planting during the event.

Adamu, represented by the Director of Climate Change in the Ministry, Dr. Yusuf Gide, said trees contribute significantly to the environment by providing oxygen, improving air quality, climate, water and soil conservation.

He said with the reality of climate change, it has become imperative for everyone to lend a helping hand to the environment by creating awareness on how to avert the damages being done by humans to the environment.

Adamu said: “To address the challenges of climate change and desertification to the environment in Katsina, the state government in partnership with Mercy Corps will soon commence the distribution of 10 million improved tree seedlings to residents for planting in the next three years.”

He explained that human activities were causing global warming and climate change, which affect not only the environment, but even the human beings and other living organisms.

He admonished residents of the state, particularly those in urban cities, to inculcate the habit of tree planting and proper dumping of waste to halt desertification and other environmental-related challenges.

Earlier, the Mercy Corps Senior Programme Manager, Mr. Philip Ikita, warned residents of the state against desertification in order to combat climate change and preserve the state’s ecosystem.

He said the planet is facing unprecedented challenges with climate change, deforestation and unsustainable land use practices, leading to devastating consequences, including land degradation, desertification and droughts.

He explained that these factors were not only affecting ecosystems, but also have far-reaching impacts on human well-being, food security and economic development.

He, therefore, advocated the need for collective efforts among government and development partners, as well as residents to promote activities of land restoration and drought resilience to tame desertification in the state.

While urging farmers and herders in the state to live in peace with one another and inculcate the habit of tree planting in their environment, Ikita said the major factor posing threat to the environment was desertification.