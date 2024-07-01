FG, MAN’s 3-day National Manufacturing Policy Summit Begins Tuesday 

* Tinubu to declare summit open

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), is organising a three-day national manufacturing policy summit scheduled for July 2-4, 2024.

The Office of the Vice-President, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and other partners will play key roles in the summit to bring together stakeholders from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), multilateral partners, regional institutions, and industry leaders to forge a new path for Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

According to a release issued on Monday by the Media Assistant to the Vice-President, Stanley Nkwocha, the summit with the theme, ‘Rethinking Manufacturing,’ will take place at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu, who is expected to attend the event as the Special Guest of Honour, will also declare the summit open.

The president will also reiterate the administration’s commitment to industrial growth and economic diversification.

According to the Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, “The Summit will focus on discussions on overcoming the binding constraints that limit the performance of the manufacturing sector, enhancing supply chain resilience, leveraging technology, and generally fostering a conducive business environment to drive the growth of the sector.”