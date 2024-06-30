Preserve and Protect Sultanate Institution, Sharia Centre, Miyetti Allah Counsel Sokoto Govt

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and the Centre for the Promotion of Sharia have kicked against the alleged subtle threats to emasculate the revered Sultan, who is the symbol of Islamic authority in Nigeria and emphasised the need for the protection and preservation of the institution of the Sultanate in the country.



The National President of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, made the position of MACBAN known in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

He said the institution of the Sultanate which dates over 200 years, should not be toyed with by politicians who were supposed to be channelling their energy into promoting good governance.



He said: “We believe protecting and preserving the institution of the Sultanate is a cardinal responsibility of every right-thinking personality in the country.

“We call upon the Sokoto State Government, especially the legislature, to tread softly and do all that is necessary to preserve and protect the institution that represents an all-important ideology that created it.



“Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) is worried by the media reports alleging that the Sokoto Government intends to whittle down the powers of His Eminence the Sultan, Alhaji Saad Abubakar III,” the statement said.

Othman-Ngelzarma said MACBAN stood firmly with the Sultan, adding, “because we believe he deserves better as he has shown the capacity to uphold justice and equity in all his dealings.



“This is evident in his efforts to propagate religious and ethnic tolerance in Nigeria among diverse groups.

“His background as a military man, his resoluteness to speak the truth and his standing for the poor and underprivileged despite being an aristocrat makes him a model for leaders to emulate.”



In a related development, the Centre for the Promotion of Sharia has also warned the Sokoto State government against toying with the Sultanate council.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Aliyu Ibrahim Altukri, the centre said the sultan was not an institution exclusive to the Sokoto State government, but a revered position in which all Nigerian Muslims have a stake.



The centre said it joined MURIC, Vice President Kashim Shettima and Senator Shehu Sani who had expressed similar views.

The statement, however, commended the Sokoto State government for “clarifying that it has no intention to toe the line that is being speculated and affirming that it holds the Sultanate in a very high regard and esteem.”



The centre then warned groups which called for the arrest of MURIC’s director to desist from misleading leaders, reminding them that the work of civil society organisations was to protect the populace from exploitative tendencies.

The Sultan, the centre said, represents a belief system and heritage established by Sheikh Uthman Danfodio, which must be protected and promoted.