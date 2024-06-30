It’s Terrible Mistake to Assume North Can Be Marginalised, Says NEF

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has affirmed that the rest of the country will make a terrible mistake if it assumes that the current challenges around security and weak economy have turned the northern parts of the country into marginalised territory in the scheme of things in Nigeria.

The spokesman of the forum, Abdul-azeez Suleiman, stated this yesterday while delivering a speech at an induction ceremony at Zazzau School of Health Technology Tukur, Zaria.



He said the northern region would continue to play a significant role in the affairs of the nation and would remember those who stood by it and those who attempted to take advantage of the current challenges for their selfish gains.

Suleiman said it was evident that the current leaders and governments in place were either unable or unwilling to effectively tackle these problems.

He stated that many of the leaders seemed more interested in maintaining their power and wealth than in serving the people and improving the lives of the northerners.



“This lack of commitment to addressing the basic socio-cultural and economic issues facing the North is unacceptable and must be challenged.

“The rest of the country will make a terrible mistake if it assumes that the current challenges around security and a weak economy have turned the north into marginal elements in all calculations on the future of the nation.



“North will continue to play a significant role in the affairs of the nation, and we will remember those who stood by it and those who attempted to take advantage of the current challenges for their selfish gains,” he said.



He, however, admitted that the challenges facing the northern region were great, noting that with the right mindset and determination, they would be overcome.

While congratulating the students on their graduation, Suleiman tasked them to learn from the mistakes of the past, look ahead to the future, and work towards building a strong foundation for their generation.



He implored them to be proactive in addressing the challenges facing their communities ranging from poverty, and insecurity to social injustice.

The NEF spokesman said by taking action and working together, the youth can bring about real change and create a better future for all.

In her remarks, a lecturer at the Federal College of Education, Zaria, Dr. Rabi Bara’u, cautioned health students against ‘japa’ syndrome.

She warned them against travelling out after graduation in search of greener pastures, stressing the importance of giving back to the community what they acquired from it.

Earlier, Mallam Abdulmumini Danladi Mohammed, the Provost of the School, said 32 students were inducted in the maiden programme.

He urged them to shun all forms of social vices and engage themselves in productive learning for the development of society.