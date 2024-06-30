  • Sunday, 30th June, 2024

EURO 2024: Switzerland Knockout Holders Italy to Reach Q’finals 

Holders Italy made a limp exit from Euro 2024 as a sparkling display from Switzerland helped them set up a potential quarter-final meeting with England.

The Swiss dominated from the start and took a deserved lead when the impressive Ruben Vargas crossed for Remo Freuler, who took a touch before hammering a low shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Vargas, who plays his club football in Germany for Augsburg, made it 2-0 just 27 seconds into the second half when he picked up Michel Aebischer’s pass near the left-hand corner of the Italy area and expertly bent the ball into the far top corner of the net.

Italy did not manage a shot on target until the 73rd minute and their best effort before then came when Switzerland defender Fabian Schar headed Nicolo Fagioli’s cross against his own post, with Yann Sommer stranded.

Although Gianluca Scamacca also hit the woodwork from close range before the end, the Azzurri never seriously threatened a fightback and their forgettable campaign in Germany simply fizzled out.

While they head home, Switzerland, roared on in Berlin by their boisterous and frequently bouncing supporters, head for Dusseldorf where they will play the winners of today’s England’s tie with Slovakia on Saturday, 6 July (17:00 BST).

As at press time last night, the second Last 16 tie between hosts Germany and Denmark was temporarily suspended due to adverse  weather conditions.  There were lots of thunder and lightning suddenly around stadium for match officials to temporarily halt the game and asked the players to take shelter in the dressing rooms.

