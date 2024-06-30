  • Sunday, 30th June, 2024

Aliozoranigbo Wins N10m on Pyramid Game Show Nigeria

In a thrilling turn of events on the seventh episode of the top-rated television show, “The Pyramid Game Show Nigeria,” Kennechukwu Aliozoranigbo emerged victorious, winning a staggering 10 Million Naira. The show, which has captivated audiences since it began airing on May 18, 2024, airs every Saturday and has quickly become a household favorite.

“The Pyramid Game Show Nigeria,” a Sony Pictures Television franchise, is renowned as one of television’s most exciting and intelligent word games. It is a fast-moving, 30-minute game show featuring two teams, each composed of a celebrity and a contestant. The celebrities assist their partners in navigating through the challenging word puzzles to win the coveted prize.

In the latest episode, Aliozoranigbo was paired with celebrated actor Chidi Mokeme during the second round after being paired with actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha during the first round. The competition was intense as both teams showcased their quick thinking and word association skills, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

This win marked one of the high points of a series of exciting episodes that have featured various Nigerian celebrities. The show kicked off with an engaging battle between Liquorose and Kidwaya in Episode 1, followed by Ireti Doyle versus Bimbo Akintola in Episode 2. Subsequent episodes saw Susan Pwajok competing against Olumide Oworu, Baaj Adebule against TrikyTee, Linda Ejiofor Suleiman against Ibrahim Suleiman, and Real Warri Pikin against Aproko Doctor.

