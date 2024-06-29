US-CDC Launches Baby-Shower Programme to Halt Child HIV Infection

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

As part of new initiatives aimed at further deepening efforts at eradicating mother-to-child transmission of the deadly HIV virus, the United States Centre for Disease Control (US-CDC) has started organising ‘Baby Shower Programme’ where many pregnant women gather to celebrate and receive medical care preparatory to child delivery.

The Baby Shower Programme is a U.S. CDC-supported initiative geared towards preventing the transmission of HIV from mothers to their unborn children

It is also known as the “Congregational Approach” to prevention of mother-to-child transmission.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, the Baby Shower Programme Manager, Dr. Timothy Efuntoye, said the initiative involved layering health services, including HIV testing, on to religious celebrations through a coordinated gatekeeper.

He said that the idea behind the initiative is to use the Baby Shower event to draw pregnant women to attend and benefit from various health tips including HIV tests and other health advisories.

Explaining the initiative further, Efuntoye said the process begins with the enrollment of congregations where priests/pastors invite pregnant women and their partners to Baby Shower events.

He said the Baby Shower event (led by Congregational Health Advisors) will involve health talks, health screening/testing for women and partners including weight, blood pressure, HIV, hepatitis B, sickle cell, singing and dancing, gifting of mama packs follow-up of HIV positive participants to ensure linkage to antiretroviral treatment (ART).

US-CDC said the session with journalists sought to highlight the importance of the congregational approach to the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, what is also known as the Baby Shower Programme, and how the U.S. CDC and Nigeria are working collaboratively to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV and empower pregnant women.