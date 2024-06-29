Tinubu Rejoices With UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed At 63

*Lauds AbdulRazaq, Nigerian winner of global sustainability award

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ms. Amina Mohammed, as well-wishers around the world celebrate her 63rd birthday.



The President, in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, celebrated the global icon and one of Nigeria’s lodestars beaming light on the path to a more prosperous, peaceful, and safe future for humanity.

President Tinubu commended Ms. Mohammed for her tireless service to the nation, and described her as a fine example of Nigerian excellence and a worthy model for both men and women globally.



He wished the UN Deputy Secretary-General many more years in fine health and renewed strength in her continued service to humanity.

Ms. Mohammed, a leading advocate of the environment, education, and the Sustainable Development Goals, has applied herself, in many capacities, to the service of Nigeria and the global community.

She coordinated the Taskforce on Gender and Education for the United Nations Millennium Project from 2002 to 2005 and has served meritoriously on numerous international advisory boards and panels.



She was Nigeria’s Minister of Environment from 2015 to 2017 and is credited for mobilising all government and non-government oil and gas stakeholders to achieve the launch of the Ogoniland clean-up, among several other governance innovations.

President Tinubu also yesterday rejoiced with a renewable energy expert, Mr. Ridwan AbdulRazaq, on winning the 2024 Prince’s Trust Global Sustainability Award.

Mr. AbdulRazaq was honoured for his accomplishments in advancing solar energy system design and deployment in Nigeria, especially in off-grid rural communities.

The President commended the Nigerian green-solution pacesetter, stating that AbdulRazaq’s achievements reinforce the long-held conviction that Nigeria’s climate goals and his administration’s green industrial vision are realisable with the active participation of the nation’s tremendously gifted youths.

He affirmed that Nigeria can lead Africa and even the rest of the world in science, technology, cutting-edge manufacturing, and other spheres of human pursuits with the composite ingenuity of the youth.

President Tinubu enjoined Nigerians not to relent in applying the resources of their talents in any given area as his administration remains committed to providing support and giving flight to their dreams.