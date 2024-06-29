  • Saturday, 29th June, 2024

Tinubu Appoints Eight New Federal Permanent Secretaries

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Federal Permanent Secretaries to fill in existing and impending vacancies of some states and geo-political zones in the top administrative cadre of the Civil Service of the Federation.


According to a release issued on Friday  by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the new Federal Permanent Secretaries appointed after a diligent selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation include Dr. Emanso Umobong Okop – Akwa Ibom; Obi Emeka Vitalis – Anambra; Mahmood Fatima Sugra Tabi’a – Bauchi and Danjuma Mohammed Sanusi – Jigawa.


Others are Olusanya Olubunmi – Ondo; Dr. Keshinro Maryam Ismaila – Zamfara; Akujobi Chinyere Ijeoma (South-east) and Isokpunwu Christopher Osaruwanmwen (South-south)


The President anticipates that the new Federal Permanent Secretaries will exercise absolute dedication, diligence, and fidelity to the nation in the discharge of their functions and ensure optimum service delivery to the Nigerian people.

