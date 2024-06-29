SystemSpecs Says Tech-savvy Teens Crucial to Future Growth

Omolabake Fasogbon

Financial technology company, SystemSpecs Holdings Limited has re-emphasised the need to promote tech adoption among children to engender future economic growth.

The fintech company also urged stakeholders to push for ethical and responsible use of technology tools, while guiding children through the digital space.

Speaking at the grand finale of SystemSpecs’ Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC) held in Lagos, recently, the company’s Group Chairman, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, explained that the theme of the contest, ‘’Protecting the Nigerian Child from the Dangers of Online Technology,” was crucial to ensure children’s safety on the internet.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to inclusion, citing the CDEC initiative as being receptive to all Nigerians.

“We have taken the responsibility upon ourselves to provide every Nigerian child irrespective of creed, culture, or constituency an opportunity to be exposed to the amazing world of technology and its transformative power, thus setting them up on a path for success in an ever-increasing competitive world where technology continues to be a defining factor, “he said.

For this year’s competition recording over 3,500 entries and 50 finalists, Bakare Oluwasubomi and Aletan Oluwajuwonlo were announced overall winners in the senior and junior categories respectively.

Both students from ljaiye Ojokoro Senior High School, Lagos State and Apostolic Faith Secondary School, Ibadan, Oyo State, respectively were rewarded N1 million each for their exceptional brilliance.

While the second and third positions in both junior and senior categories were gifted N750,000 and N500,000 respectively. All the winners also got a laptop, plaques, and other items.

Each winning school and overall winning state, Lagos were supported with 10 laptops each.

Commenting further, Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), Deremi Atanda said, “We are committed to the long term, having been at the forefront of business for the past 32 years. We firmly believe that investing in local capacity building is crucial for the country’s global competitiveness. Our goal is to nurture a new generation of highly skilled, tech-savvy Nigerians, equipped to drive innovation and excellence, and make a meaningful impact on the global stage.”