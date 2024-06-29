More Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender to MNJTF Troops

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has said that three more Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to its troops in Cameroon and Nigeria, following the ongoing military operation, code named “Operation Lake Sanity II”.

A statement by Chief Military Public Information Officer HQ MNJTF, Ndjamena Chad, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, said that in Cameroon’s Sector 1, two terrorist fighters surrendered to the troops at Wulgo.



Abdullahi also noted that the surrendered terrorists were identified as Rawagana Mustapha, 18, and Mustapha Ali, 20.

“Similarly, Sector 3 in Nigeria reported the surrender of one terrorist fighter, Ibrahim Malam, 28, to the 403 Amphibious Brigade in Baga. Preliminary investigations revealed that Malam had been a Boko Haram fighter living in Kwaleram, South of Lake Chad, for six years,” he said.



As Operation Lake Sanity II progresses, MNJTF urges other terrorists to surrender and lay down their arms for lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

This was as Operation Lake Sanity II, Sector 1 in Cameroon embarked on a seven days free medical outreach programme, as part of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) civil military cooperation activities.



In a separate statement, the Force Spokesperson, Lt. Col. Abdullahi, said the free medical outreach is targeted at locals in Darak, Kofia, Hile Alifa, and Soueram, extreme North Cameroon.

This, he said, is aimed at enhancing the health conditions of local populations who have been affected by ongoing operations.

He said: “We provided medical consultations and distributed free drugs to those in need, ensuring that vulnerable communities receive essential healthcare services. The outreach programme provided robust community engagement opportunities and witnessed an overwhelming response from the locals. Residents in the targeted areas had the opportunity to consult with medical professionals about various health issues and received necessary treatments and medications at no cost. This initiative is pivotal in relieving the healthcare burden on communities that have limited access to medical facilities and face frequent disruptions due to instability.”



He noted that Operation Lake Sanity II approach to integrating civil military cooperation with military operations underscores the MNJTF’s commitment to regional stabilization.



He said that by addressing immediate healthcare needs, the MNJTF aims to build trust and cooperation between the military and local populations, stressing that this medical outreach, alongside ongoing security operations, reinforces the dedication to restoring peace and normalcy in the region while securing the well-being of its inhabitants.