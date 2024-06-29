Help Rural Schools With Basic Amenities, RHEF Urges Govt, Corporate Bodies

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole, Abuja

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Ray of Hope Empowerment Foundation (RHEF), has called on governments at all levels, corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to assist schools in rural communities with basic amenities especially toilet facilities.

The Founder/Executive Director, RHEF, Christybelle Sylva-John, made the plea during the inauguration of a block of four toilets constructed by RHEF in Zjidu community, Abuja.

Sylva-John said that schools in rural communities lack basic amenities such as toilet, adding that open defecation encourages the spread of diseases.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we also call on the government, non-governmental organisations, corporate bodies and individuals to invest in the well-being of our future generations.

“Creating conducive learning environment is a shared responsibility, and your support is crucial. By working together, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn and thrive in a safe and healthy environment,” she added.

Earlier, she had said: “Access to clean and safe sanitation is a fundamental human right and a crucial element for the dignity, health, and well-being of our students. The lack of adequate toilet facilities in many schools negatively impacts student health, attendance and overall academic performance.

“At Ray of Hope Empowerment Foundation, we are committed to addressing this critical need. PROJECT TIPS was established with the vision of ensuring that every student has access to hygienic and safe toilet facilities. Today, as we inaugurate this new toilet block, we move closer to making that vision a reality.

“We hope it will contribute to a healthier, safer and more enjoyable school experience.”

On the donation of sanitary pads to the secondary school in the community, she said the reason behind it was menstrual hygiene management, adding that most times, girls absent themselves from school due to lack of sanitary product and when they are in school and their menstruation starts, they have no choice but to go home because they don’t have pad.

According to her, the whole essence is for them to have a pad bank in school just in case menstruation starts so they don’t have any reason to go back home.

The Director, School Services, Habbiba Aliyu-Barau, who represented the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Universal Basic Education (UBE), Alhasan Sule, said everyone should be responsible for the education of the children.

The Chief of Zhidu community, Chief Goni Philip, said: “I am very happy that the Ray of Employment Foundation came to embark on such a project in our community and I don’t know how much to appreciate them and their efforts. I want them to extend it to other community schools that lack such basic facilities around here.”