Edo Commemorates National Environmental Sanitation Day, Charges Residents on Proper Waste Disposal

The Edo State Government has urged residents in the state to imbibe good personal and environmental hygiene to have a clean state.
General Manager, Edo Waste Management Board, Mrs. Rita Idehai, said this at an event to commemorate the 2024 National Environmental Sanitation Day.
The National Environmental Sanitation Day is held every June 28th annually to drive awareness on the need to imbibe personal and environmental hygiene among Nigerians.


Idehai said the day is dedicated to creating awareness among residents in Edo State, noting, “It is also meant to promote the culture of effective sanitation and hygiene practices among citizens, with a view to curtailing the scourge of preventable communicable diseases such as Malaria, Cholera, Lassa Fever, and Yellow Fever, among others.


“As humans generate waste every day, there is a need to take care of the environment.  Bag your waste properly, engage with the waste managers that are licensed by the State Waste Management Board. Do not dump waste on the median. Do not put waste in drainages.


“Our streets are becoming cleaner because we have done a lot of reforms around. The sweepers and waste managers in general.”
According to her, “There is a lot that is happening. We need everybody in the state, to be part of the reform, to be a part of the project ‘Clean up Edo’ to ensure that Edo is not only clean, it’s also green and is the cleanest state in Nigeria.

“We call on everybody to be a part of what we are doing to ensure that their immediate are environment are clean, to ensure that no body in their vicinity also dump wastes that is not supposed to be dropped and again to park their wastes properly and to engage their waste managers, as they say health is wealth.”

On strengthening the efforts of the waste management enforcement team, she said, “We are already rejigging the waste enforcement and compliance work. If you put waste on the median and they see you, they will arrest you.”

