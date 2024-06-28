FG Determined to Eliminate Child Labour, Human Trafficking by 2025, Says Onyejeocha

*ILO seeks passage of labour standard bill

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating child labour by 2025, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The government also pledged to align its efforts with the globally adopted 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, joining 193 UN member states in a collective commitment to combat modern slavery, human trafficking, and the worst forms of child labour, including the use of child soldiers.



Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, made the commitment on Thursday at the third National Children’s Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour, held in Abuja.

Onyejeocha appreciated the support of international partners, including the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the Netherlands, and US, in the fight against child labour and forced labour.



She said, despite numerous challenges, Nigeria had made significant progress in addressing child labour, including the ratification of ILO conventions and the establishment of the National Steering Committee on Child Labour.

The minister acknowledged the alarming statistics on child labour and forced labour, but expressed optimism that with collective efforts, Nigeria could achieve its goal of ending child labour by 2025.

She stated, “It is a global menace that has proven to potentially hinder the development of children, leading to a lifelong physical and psychological damage, and keeping the children out-of-school, thereby perpetuating poverty across generations.



“To address this challenge, Nigeria has made giant strides, including the ratification of the ILO Conventions 138 on the minimum age for work, 182 on the worst forms of child labour, Conventions 29 and 105 on the abolition of forced labour.

“In line with the conventions, Section 34 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, prohibits forced and compulsory labour for any employer, which also define penalty fees, fines, imprisonment, or a combination of these sanctions for any employer found guilty.”



Onyejeocha listed measures being taken by government to address child labour to include review and validation of all relevant laws, regulations and policies key and instrumental to the elimination of child labour, National Policy on Child Labour, and National Action Plan for the elimination of Child Labour for an implementation period of five years; and Compendium of Legal Framework on the elimination of Child Labour and Protection of children in Nigeria.

According to Onyejeocha, the federal government is also reviewing the labour standard bill to mainstream child labour, with special consideration on the adoption of 15 years as the minimum age for work/employment.

She added that government had established the National Steering Committee on Child Labour and State Steering Committee on Child Labour across the 36 states of the federation.



“Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, is a Pathfinder Country of Alliance 8.7 – committed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, target 8.7, to end child labour in all its forms by 2025, and forced labour and human trafficking by 2030,” she said.

ILO Country Director for Nigeria, Dr Vanessa Phala, called for fast-tracking of the passage of legislation against child labour.

Phala, who was represented by ILO Project Coordinator on Child Labour, Dr. Agatha Kolawole, at the conference, also called for the passage of the Labour Standard Bill, as its passage would completely eliminate the issue of child labour in the country.

Director of Inspectorate Department, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs Olaitan Olaolu, said the conference was apt, coming at a time of growing national and international pressure towards the elimination of child labour.

Head of Abuja Corporate Office, Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Mrs Judith Tietie, said NECA would continue to educate employers on the need to avoid employment of children in the working environment.