Tinubu Commiserates With Ex-Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki On Mother’s Demise

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, over the passing of his mother, Florence Morenike Saraki.

In a release issued yesterday by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the

President mourned the deceased matriarch, stating that she lived a long and fruitful life as a servant of her community, a servant of God, and a beloved guardian and mother to many.

President Tinubu also commiserated with the entire Saraki family – Mama’s children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and everyone mourning this loss.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed matriarch and grace to her family.