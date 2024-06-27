Shettima Presides Over Monthly NEC Meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima is presiding over the monthly National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The 141st edition of NEC meeting, which is taking place at the Council Chambers of the presidential villa, is being attended by several governors while those of Lagos, Rivers, Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, are being represented by their deputies.

Membership of the NEC, a statutory body tasked with advising the President on national economic affairs, include the Vice President as Chairman, the Governors of the 36 states, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Minister of Finance and his FCT counterpart and other stakeholders as members.

Thursday’s NEC meeting is coming in the wake of the Federal Executive Council’s deferral of a memo on the national minimum wage on Tuesday, allowing President Tinubu to consult with state governors and the organized private sector.