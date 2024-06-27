  • Thursday, 27th June, 2024

Shettima Presides Over Monthly NEC Meeting

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice President Kashim Shettima is presiding over the monthly National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The 141st edition of NEC meeting, which is taking place at the Council Chambers of the presidential villa, is being attended by several governors while those of Lagos, Rivers, Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, are being represented by their deputies.

Membership of the NEC, a statutory body tasked with advising the President on national economic affairs, include the Vice President as Chairman, the Governors of the 36 states, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Minister of Finance and his FCT counterpart and other stakeholders as members.

Thursday’s NEC meeting is coming in the wake of the Federal Executive Council’s deferral of a memo on the national minimum wage on Tuesday, allowing President Tinubu to consult with state governors and the organized private sector.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.