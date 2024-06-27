It’s Wrong to Deny Children Access to Education, Says Onyejeocha

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, yesterday, stressed that it was morally wrong to deny any child the basic right to learning.

A statement signed by the Minister’s Special Adviser (Media), Emameh Gabriel, quoted the Minister as having stated this during a formal presentation of the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) 2022 survey on force labour in Nigeria by a team comprising of the National Steering Committee, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, ILO’s country representatives, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Ministry of Education and Federal Ministry of Education in her office.

This came on the heels of a recent report released by the ILO which showed an increase in child and forced labour in Nigeria.

The report revealed that over 62.9 million children aged 5 to 17 in Nigeria, are trapped in various forms of child labour.

This translates to a staggering 39.2 per cent of Nigerian children being forced to work, with the agricultural sector being a significant contributor to this trend.

Mrs. Abiola Victoria Arosanyin from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) one of the team leaders at the meeting, presented a detailed breakdown of the child labour statistics, highlighting the most affected regions and demographics.

She emphasised the urgent need for advocacy support from the minister on rural education, the implementation of National and State Action Plans to combat child labour, stressing that a grassroots approach focused on poverty alleviation would be most effective.

She also sought the support of the Labour Ministry and Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) in driving this initiative forward.

In her response, the Minister stressed that education was a fundamental right that should not be denied any child, regardless of their background or circumstances, highlighting the importance of education in shaping the future of individuals and society as a whole.

The Minister stressed that eradication of child labour must be prioritised by all, including parents, and that education is the vital key to breaking this harmful cycle.

She said: “By prioritising education, we can empower our youth to reach their full potential and create a better tomorrow for themselves and our nation. Let’s make every day a reminder to prioritise our children’s education and well-being.

“I deeply understand the importance of this issue, both as a parent and a champion of youth development. The fight against child labour is a moral imperative, as it can have devastating consequences.

“It is our duty to ensure our children receive the education they deserve, so they can thrive and create a brighter future for themselves and our society.

“By working together, we can significantly reduce the number of out-of-school children and secure a better tomorrow for all. Our children’s future is our collective responsibility, and I am committed to doing my part.”

The Minister assured the team of government commitments towards improving access to education for all Nigerians, particularly in rural and disadvantaged areas.

She said the move was part of a broader effort to address the country’s educational challenges and ensure that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.