  • Thursday, 27th June, 2024

Former Konga CEO, Nick Imudia, Dies by Suicide

Nigeria | 35 mins ago

Sunday Ehigiator

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of one of Nigeria’s e-commerce giants, Konga, Nick Imudia, has died by suicide.

Imudia, who  until his death, was  the CEO of D.light, a leading innovator in residential solar energy solutions, reportedly took his life in his apartment. 

He reportedly killed himself on the night of Tuesday, June 25, by jumping from the balcony of his Lekki, Lagos apartment.

 Before making the jump, he was said to have called his United States-based brother to give instructions on how to distribute his wealth should anything happen to him.

He also reached out to his young daughter from a previous relationship, telling her he would always be there for her and that she only needed to look in the sky to see him.

His friends, family, and associates are in shock as to why he would take his own life. 

Imudia, who hails from Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, was previously married to the mother of his young daughter, who was also from the same local government. 

The marriage ended due to irreconcilable differences.

