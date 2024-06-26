NYSC, Military, DSS, Police, Collaborate to Guarantee Corps Members’ Safety

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) Alhaji Usman Yakubu Yaro , has said thaty the Service is in touch with the Nigerian Military, the Department of State Service (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and other critical stakeholders to guarantee the safety of corps members deployed to the State for 2024 Batch ‘B’ stream 1 orientation exercise.

Usman made the disclosure yesterday in his office while briefing Journalists in preparation for 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 orientation exercise, stressing that arrangements have been concluded to ensure the safety and security of corps members posted to the State.

He explained that the service had written to the various sister security agencies, asking them for security in all the routes that corps members utilise to reach their various camps.

“We have met with the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Commissioner of Police , and head of other security agencies and proper arrangement have been put in place to secure the roads he stated.

“We have put in several measures even before the corps members are deployed to the camp. Before now we held pre orientation camp workshop and all hands are on deck to ensure the success of the orientation exercise.

He further disclosed that the scheme will not post corps members to Eastern Senatorial District of the State where there is security challenges.

“Wherever we deem that a place is not secured, we will not send corps members to serve and we will continue to maintain that. The security of corp members will be guaranteed. For any flashpoint where insecurity is pronounced, we don’t send our corps members there.

On the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development, he advised corps members to take in camp and post camp training serious to enable them to be self reliance after the service year maintaining white collar jobs are not easy to go by these days.

He is optimistic that when NYSC trust fund bill is been assented by the president it will go along way in ameliorating the plight of those corps members interested in Skill Acquisition and entrepreneurship development.

He commended the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar 111 and Sokoto State Government for their unflinching support to the scheme.

He stated further that they are still calling on the State Government to do more in the rehabilitation and improvement of facilities in the camp.

The NYSC boss disclosed that over 2,000 corps members have been deployed for Zamfara and Sokoto for Batch ‘B’ stream 1 joint orientation exercise.