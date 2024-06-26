Kano Varsity Matriculates 25 Students

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Vice Chancellor, Azman University, Kano Professor Fatima Mukhtar, has charged the twenty five pioneer students to develop good character and turn their ideas and creativity into ventures.

Mukhtar who gave the charge during the University’s maiden matriculation ceremony held on Tuesday, in Kano, warned students that only good character would eventually qualify their graduation.

According to her, this approach can help students to be driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, problem-solving, and become leaders who make positive impact in their communities.

The Vice Chancellor added that the institution set its students up for success not just academically, but also in their personal and professional lives.

“The motto of the University is “Driven by Innovation”. We expect you to help drive this innovation by using your ideas, and creativity to turn them into ventures. We are ready to support you to realize this in anyway we can, within our capacity.”

“On another note, I would like you all to realize that character is regarded with significance and it eventually qualifies your graduation. Academic success and good character go together.”

She warned the pioneer students,” if you get first class but you are found wanting in character, you will not be awarded any degree, you can consider yourself as having wasted 4 or more years depending on your program of study. This is very important for you to note.

“Remember that, you are here to study, develop good character, so that you can be beneficial to yourselves, your families and be of service to the nation as a whole.

The Vice Chancellor implored the students to focus on their studies and not to be distracted by unserious students or even the social media.