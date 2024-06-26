iLift Foundation Inaugurates DLEI to Equip 2,000 Students with Digital, Leadership Skills

Funmi Ogundare

iLift Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to empowering youth in underserved African communities, has launched its ‘Digital, Leadership, and 21st Century Empowerment Initiative (DLEI)’.

In collaboration with Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) and the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, this year-long programme aims to equip 2,000 public school students aged 16 and above across four educational districts with essential skills for the digital age.

The districts include Kosofe, Surulere, Amuwo-Odofin, and Oshodi-Isolo LGAs. The training will commence in July in the Maryland school district.

Mojisola Ojo, Executive Director of the foundation, expressed her enthusiasm about the initiative’s launch in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Education and TAFTA. She emphasised the importance of equipping young minds with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital era.

Ojo highlighted that this collaborative effort represents a significant step towards providing the necessary tools, training, and opportunities for success.

“We are committed to continuously supporting these young individuals, ensuring they can start and upscale their lives and ultimately contribute meaningfully to society,” she stated.

She further noted that the initiative addresses pressing educational and economic challenges youth in underserved communities face. Without timely and effective intervention, many public schools students risk dropping out, falling into multigenerational poverty, and engaging in unlawful behaviour.

Since its inception in 2021, Ojo stated that the iLift Foundation has focused on bridging educational and entrepreneurial gaps for disadvantaged youth, empowering over 3,000 individuals with job-ready skills, healthcare access and educational opportunities.

She added that the initiative targets the digital divide and gender disparity, equipping both male and female students with the tools needed to transition smoothly from secondary education and reducing the number of youths resorting to street life.

“By the end of the programme, participants are expected to demonstrate proficiency in basic digital skills, including web and graphic design, script writing, and art entrepreneurship. The programme fosters creative expression, leadership skills development, and community engagement.”