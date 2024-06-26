Idoma Traditional Council to Honour David Olofu June 29

Foremost humanitarian and former Commissioner for Finance in Benue State, Hon. David Olofu, will on Saturday, June 29, 2024, be conferred with a chieftaincy title in Otukpo.

This was contained in a letter of notification from the Idoma Area Tradtional Council, signed by His Royal Majesty, Agaba’Idu, Elias Odogbo John, Och’Idoma V on behalf of the council.

According to the paramount ruler, the great philanthropist was nominated from his immediate chiefdom of Apa Local Government Area of Benue State, owing to his long standing in providing for his people and championing the cause of security and safety of his people.

“Please refer to the letter dated 27th May, 2024, nominating you to be conferred with chieftaincy title in Idoma Kingdom.

“Your nomination is at the instance of your immediate Intermediary Council, which has adjudged you to have contributed excellently to the development of your communities and Idoma Kingdom as a whole.

“Therefore, your conferment of this prestigious title is FREE and it is in recognition of what you meant for the Idoma Kingdom EARNED you this title.

“The date of conferment is 29th June, 2024, at the Och’Idoma Council’s Hall by 10 am,” the letter read in part.

Agaba’Idu, however, encouraged Hon. Olofu to “organize your reception in any way that you want”, after the conferment ceremony.

Olofu, a former Commissioner for Finance in Benue State, was also the Chairman of Forum of State Commissioners for Finance of Nigeria, where he served his two tenures, providing quality leadership to the forum and profering usable economic guidance to the subnational and Federal Government of Nigeria.

Aside bringing succour to his people of Apa through welfare packages, empowerments and provisions of infrastructure and social amenities, Olofu has been standing with the people of the area during their trying times of Fulani herders invasions, bringing security presence to the area by lobbying the government and tradtional institution.

Olofu is currently the Senior Technical Advisor to the Governor’s Forum in Nigeria.