Tinubu, Buhari, Zulum Mourn as Shettima’s  Mother-in-Law is Laid to Rest in Kano

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





Vice President Kashim Shettima has lost his mother-in-law, Hajiya Maryam Albishir, who passed away in Kano on Sunday evening after a prolonged illness.

According to a release issued yesterday by the Media Assistant to the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, Albishir, 69, the mother of the vice president’s wife, Hajiya Nana Shettima, was laid to rest on Monday afternoon in Kano, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

The late woman, the statement said, was known as an exemplary and kind-hearted mother in her community and also a devout Muslim.

She was respected for her wisdom, compassion, and dedication to charitable causes, the statement said, adding that many remember her as a source of guidance and support, both within her family and in the wider community in Kano.

Nkwocha said the solemn event drew a large gathering of family members, friends and associates paying their final respects.

Among them, the statement said, were the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf; acting Governor of Borno State, Umar Kadafur; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari and Minister of State for Steel Development, Uba Ahmadu.

National Assembly members, former Borno State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, along with several former deputy governors of Borno State, were also in attendance at the funeral.

Her death, the statement said, was undoubtedly a great personal loss for the family of Nigeria’s vice president.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the vice president and his family over the passing of his mother-in-law, Albishir

Tinubu, in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, described her passing as a deeply painful loss.

The president not only mourned the deceased but also celebrated her legacies of philanthropy and good virtues.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, Tinubu urged the family to take solace in the remarkable life the departed matriarch lived.

Also yesterday, former President Muhammadu Buhari used the opportunity of his meeting with the vice president in Katsina to express his deepest sympathies.

Buhari, according to a release by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the death of Hajiya Maryam was extremely sad, adding that his thoughts and prayers were with the vice president and his family at this challenging time. He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest.

Also, the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, expressed shock over the death of the mother-in-law of the vice president, Shettima.

In a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Abdurrahman Bundi, Zulum, who is currently attending a UN-sponsored retreat in Pakistan, described the death of Hajiya Maryam as a loss to the entire nation and particularly to the people of Borno State.

“Verily, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. We, the people and government of Borno State, have joined the family of the vice president in mourning the passing away of our mother, Hajiya Maryam.

“Hajiya Maryam Abubakar has left a legacy of compassion, humanity and philanthropy. She will be remembered for her service to the community and the less privileged during her lifetime.

“I also wish to extend my commiseration to Her Excellency, Nana Kashim Shettima, as she goes through this difficult time while urging her to take solace in Almighty Allah,” Zulum said.

The governor also shared his condolences with the deceased daughter and other family members who are grieving the loss of a dedicated mother.

Besides, hundreds of mourners attended the burial ceremony of the mothers-inlaw of the Vice President Sen. Kashim Shattima, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje in Kano.

Similarly, Hajiya Asiya Gauyama, the mother of Ganduje’s wife, Hafsat Ganduje died yesterday morning and was buried at the Tarauni cemetery in the city.

The funeral prayer for Gauyama was led by Sheik Auwalu Khalid, the Imam of Ganduje residence mosque at Miyangu road in Kano.

In a press statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the National APC Chairman Edwin Olofu, he announced the demise of the immediate past governor’s mother-inlaw.

“Hajiya Gauyama, the beloved mother of Professor Hafsatu Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the wife of the National Chairman, died in the early hours of Monday.

“It is with deep sorrow and heart-felt sympathy that we announce the passing of Hajiya Asiya Muhammad Gauyama, the beloved mother of Professor Hafsatu Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the wife of the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“Hajiya Asiya Muhammad Gauyama was a revered matriarch, whose life was characterised by her unwavering commitment to her family, community and faith.

“Her passing is a profound loss, not only to her immediate family but also to all who knew and loved her. On behalf of the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Ganduje and the entire APC family, we extend our deepest sympathies to Professor Hafsatu Ganduje and her family during this difficult time,” it said.

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin and Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila were those who attended the burial of the former governor’s mother-in-law.