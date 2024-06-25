Police Minister, Gov Sule to Host Town Hall Meeting in Nasarawa Wednesday

The Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, and Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, will be presiding over a citizens town hall meeting on Community Policing Wednesday in Lafia, Nasarawa State in order to develop a robust policing policy and implementation framework.

Tagged the Renewed Hope Police Agenda Citizenship Town Hall Engagement, the meeting provides a veritable platform for the citizens and other stakeholders in the security ecosystem to brainstorm on issues and challenges confronting the nation and proffer solutions.

Expected Special Guests are President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, members of the National Assembly, traditional and religious leaders, members of the state House of Assembly, civil society organisations, student bodies, women groups, among others.

Such initiative where the citizens and stakeholders are brought together to brainstorm on security challenges are turning out to be a pass mark for the President Tinubu administration, and has added impetus to the rating of this democratic dispensation.

The overall outcome of the selected states town hall renewed hope police Agenda meeting would be the development of a robust Community Policing Policy and implementation framework.

Other expected outcomes, according to the Minister, are; increasing openness and transparency in Communication between the Ministry of Police Affairs and Citizens, fostering trust and understanding, improving Citizen’s understanding of current and planned policing reforms, leading to an informed and engaged community.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim has been consciously harmonizing activities in the Police Affairs Ministry and boosting the morale of the force, with mutual respect and working relationship between her office and that of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

The first edition of the town hall meeting held in Lagos was well-attended with different sectors of the social, economic and political classes represented.

Recommendations aimed at bridging the gap between the citizens and men and women of the Nigerian Police Force were also made.

The minister recognizes the fact that unlocking Nigeria’s productivity and tackling legacy challenges that limit its economic growth, social development, Integration into the global economy, and overall prosperity are hinged on the level of security in the country.