Ganduje Warns Katsina LG Chairmen Against Siphoning Public Funds

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has warned the newly elected 34 local government chairmen in Katsina State against siphoning public funds for personal and family gains.

Ganduje, who gave the warning Monday during the swearing-in of the chairmen at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina, said the local government financial autonomy was not an avenue for squandering public funds.

He also warned the elected local government chairmen against absconding from their duty posts, adding that they should not be in office only when there are allocations and grants from the Federal Government.

He said Governor Dikko Umaru Radda will give the local government chairmen 100 per cent of their allocations, but he will monitor and audit their expenditure and sanction anyone found wanting for transparency and accountability.

Ganduje said: “My dear colleagues, local government chairmen, I am congratulating you for the independence of the local government, especially in terms of finances.

“I also congratulate you because you have a governor who believes in the independence of the local governments, who believes in the effective management of our local governments.

“But do not take that for granted because this independence is not to squander public funds. It is not independence to promote yourself and your family instead of providing infrastructure to the people of your local government.

“You don’t have the independence to be an absentee local government chairman. It does not mean you only be in office when there is allocation and grants. We want you to be in your local government throughout the working period, days and beyond.”

He added: “The governor is the person who will be able to give you your money 100 per cent, but the problem is that after giving you your money 100 per cent, there will be auditing, cross-checking, monitoring, supervision, reporting, sanction and everything that will come to control the finances of your local governments.”

Ganduje reiterated that the newly sworn in chairmen were free to initiate and implement projects of their choice, but they must be focused, transparent and committed to the total development of their local governments.

In his remarks, Governor Radda expressed his administration’s readiness and commitment to the implementation of local government financial autonomy “in all its ramifications across the 34 local government areas”.

He, however, said corruption, inefficiency and negligence by any of the local government chairmen would not be tolerated under his administration, adding that they must use their resources judiciously to uplift the living standards of their people.

“We must work together to restore the dignity of our local government system and ensure it functions ultimately for the benefit of the citizens. My administration remains committed to strengthening collaboration between the state government and local government councils,” Radda added.

He urged the local government chairmen to prioritize education, health, agriculture, security, infrastructural development, environment and youth empowerment for development to thrive at the grassroots.