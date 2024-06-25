AFD Group highlight 15 years impacts in Nigeria, to celebrate 15th anniversary

Raheem Akingbolu

The Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group, a public financial institution that implements the policy defined by the French Government, has concluded plans to celebrate its 15th anniversary of sustainable impacts in Nigeria on June 27th, 2024 in Abuja Nigeria.

AFD Group has been working alongside Nigeria and Nigerians for 15 years. In 2024, AFD will celebrate its 15th anniversary of presence in the country. To commemorate this milestone, AFD will hold an event on June 27th in Abuja, bringing together senior representatives of the Government of Nigeria, Mr. Jean-François Hasperue, Charge d’Affaires ai., Embassy of France to Nigeria, Mr. Xavier Muron, AFD’s Country Director in Nigeria, and partners from across the country.

According to Mr. Xavier Muron, AFD’s Country Director in Nigeria, this is a demonstration of the strong ties between France and Nigeria, this event will provide an opportunity to highlight AFD’s impact over the past 15 years and to engage with partners in directing future interventions.

From inception, the AFD Group has continued to assert itself as a major technical and financial partner of Nigeria, investing 3.3 billion euros in over 57 projects, including 800 million euros through its private-sector subsidiary Proparco.

Mr. Muron who spoke through a media statement said, “Under the patronage of the French Embassy, the partnership between AFD and Nigeria, is aimed to promote a sustainable and inclusive development model that generates employment, improves infrastructure, and supports education and skills development.”

By working in partnership, AFD and Nigeria have co-produced and implemented projects to achieve the greatest impact for Nigerians. Every single project financed by AFD is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the Paris Agreement for Climate; a demonstration of France’s commitment to sustainability and development, added Mr. Muron.

In the last 15 years, 23 states have benefited from AFD’s financing which have tangible impacts for Nigerians that 2.2 million people benefitted from permanent access to basic services and resilient infrastructure, one million people benefited from improved access to drinking water, 300 000 jobs have been created or supported, and 500 000 tons of CO² emissions have been saved every year through AFD-funded projects.

AFD’s activities have grown significantly in recent years, mostly across the energy, urban mobility and education sectors, while the number of partners has also increased. As well as the Federal and State Governments, AFD also collaborates with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), public development banks and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

AFD’s private-sector subsidiary Proparco has provided financing to local and pan-African financial institutions, investment funds, corporate companies as well as startups within the renewable energy, agribusiness and tech space.

AFD’s 15th anniversary ceremony will highlight its activities in Nigeria and celebrate various partnerships. The event, according to the AFD Country Director in Nigeria, will feature a diverse and influential audience of local and global experts from government, multi-sectoral business actors, multilateral organizations, financial institutions, academia, and civil society.