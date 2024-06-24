Six Niger Pilgrims Died During Hajj, Says Gov

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, has disclosed that six pilgrims from the state died during this year’s Hajj, with heat wave responsible for the death of four of the pilgrims, while the remaining two died of natural causes.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, said the deceased were interred in Mecca according to Islamic rites.

Bologi said the governor lamented the period pilgrims had to spend in the Holy Land for the Hajj, adding that the duration should not have exceeded two weeks instead of eight weeks.

He said in the statement that the governor was dissatisfied with the Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA) of $400 given to the pilgrims after paying over N8 million each and called for the law establishing the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) which handled the pilgrimage to be reviewed.

He said the governor wants the Hajj to be private-sector-driven for “effective and efficient service delivery”, adding that he will lead a committee of state governors to meet relevant authorities for a review of the activities of NAHCON for smooth Hajj operation.

“Let the private sector drive Hajj operations, NAHCON should be a regulator at the centre. If NAHCON must exist, then they should strictly be a regulator. I am leading a committee of governors to the NGF, from there we go to the NEC, I will propose this motion, and we will send a bill to the National Assembly where this issue of NAHCON would be reviewed.

“NAHCON is not helping matters. Our Federal Government is too big to be worried about Hajj operations. This is supposed to be local government issue and not even state issue,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“State governments should be able to organize pilgrimage and get agents from the private sector who will do these things. This is the best way as other countries are doing it,” he added.

The governor also called for a probe of the N90 billion subsidy given by the Federal Government for the 2024 Hajj operation.