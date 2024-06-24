SFS Fixed Income Fund Bags AA(f) Rating from DataPro

Dike Onwuamaeze

The SFS Fixed Income Fund has been awarded an AA(f) rating by DataPro, a credit rating institution.

The SFS Capital Nigeria Limited, which announced the credit rating, said that it reflected the fund’s superior financial strength, operational performance, and robust profile.

According to the DataPro, an AA(f) rating signified lower risk and is “assigned to funds which have excellent financial strength, operating performance and profile when compared to the standards established by DataPro Limited. These funds, in our opinion, have a very strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations.”

DataPro’s evaluation took into account both qualitative and quantitative factors, such as profitability, management expertise, and investment quality.

The SFS Fixed Income Fund is designed for investors with a low risk appetite, primarily invests in high-quality fixed income and money market securities issued by the federal or government, and highly-rated corporate institutions.

Commenting on the rating, the Managing Director/CEO of SFS Capital Nigeria Limited, Mr. Patrick Ilodianya, said: “We are extremely proud to receive the AA(f) rating from DataPro.

“This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards of investment quality and delivering stable returns to our investors.

“Our experienced management team and strategic investment approach continue to drive our success and reinforce our position in the market.”