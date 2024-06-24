Layer3 Implements Private Cloud Infrastructure for WACREN

Emma Okonji

Layer3 has successfully implemented a state-of-the-art private cloud infrastructure for the West and Central African Research and Education Network (WACREN). The project, hosted in Nigeria, is supported by the AfricaConnect3 project, co-funded by the European Commission.

Layer3 was selected for the project after an international bidding and tendering process. The newly established private cloud infrastructure will serve universities, research and education networks across the region, providing a robust, secure, and scalable platform designed to meet the unique needs of the academic and research community.

Giving details about the private cloud infrastructure, Layer3 CEO, Oyaje Idoko, said: “We are honored to have been selected by WACREN and the AfricaConnect3 project for this transformative initiative. Our team is excited to have delivered this world-class cloud infrastructure that will empower the educational and research community in West and Central Africa, driving innovation and excellence. This project underscores our commitment to providing top-tier IT solutions that support academic and research excellence.”

According to WACREN CEO, Dr. Boubakar Barry, “The WACREN Cloud upgrade marks a significant step forward for us as it will enhance our capacity to serve national research and education networks (NRENs) and their communities across our region. We will leverage the capabilities of this new cluster to drive our suite of community-driven platforms and services. We look forward to the tremendous impact the expanded infrastructure will have on fostering research and innovation excellence across West and Central Africa.”