AGL Launched, Unveils Strategic Pillars for Transformation, Growth 

Africa Global Logistics (AGL), the leading logistics solutions provider in Africa, has been formally launched in Lagos with the company unveiling its strategic plans for transformation and growth of the logistics landscape in Nigeria.

The official unveiling ceremony was held in Lagos and witnessed by many dignitaries including the representative of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former Minister of Trade and Industry, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria and the Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, among many others.

Formerly known as Bolloré Africa Logistics, AGL is set to redefine the logistics landscape in Nigeria, delivering unparalleled services and driving economic growth and development.

In his welcome address at the unveiling ceremony, the Country Managing Director of AGL Nigeria, Etienne Rocher, said, “Today marks more than just a rebranding for us. It symbolises our evolution, our growth, and our dedication to shaping the future of logistics in Nigeria.

“We are immensely grateful for your presence here as, as our esteemed clients, partners, suppliers, and integral stakeholders. Your trust and collaboration have been instrumental in our success, and we look forward to continuing to serve you with even greater efficiency and innovation.”

Also speaking, CEO Maritime Services and Chief Investment Officer of Africa Global Logistics (AGL), Stanislas de Saint Louvent said Africa Global Logistics embraces the values of its parent company, the MSC Group.

The values, according to him, include, “humility, passion for our business, agility to adapt to our environment and clients’ needs and solidarity. As the leading multimodal logistics operator in Africa with over a century of expertise offering global, customised, and innovative solutions, AGL’s ambition is to contribute substantially to Africa’s transformation.”

“AGL is committed to enhancing end-to-end logistics supply chain continuity across Africa through its port terminals, railway operations and logistics set up in every African country. Our intention is also to support the development of the African Continental Free Trade Area, as we believe it is very important for the development of the continent,” Mr Stanislas de Saint Louvent said.

Also speaking, the CEO of Africa Global Logistics & Transport Nigeria, Sade Akanni-Shelle, said AGL has evolved with Nigeria’s development and remained committed to the country’s potential through both good and challenging times, “and we continue to invest in solutions to support the needs of our customers while adapting to changes in geopolitics and the macro economy”.

In his address, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperative, Trade and Investment, Folasade Ambrose, commended AGL for its “relentless pursuit of excellence”. He expressed confidence that the formal unveiling of the company will create more jobs and contribute to the GDP of the state and the country, in addition to facilitating trade across Nigeria.