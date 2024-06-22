Troops Kill Three Terrorists in Multiple Operations

* CDS applauds media

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The High Command of the Nigerian Army Saturday said that its troops deployed in the North-east, in collaboration with vigilante and hybrid forces, killed three terrorists, rescued kidnapped hostages, as well as recover arms and ammunition, in a series of coordinated counter-terrorism operations.

This is as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa, applauded the media for its support for military operations across the federation, adding that the media is critical in military operations.

A statement by the Nigerian Army said troops executed an ambush operation targeting terrorists’ hibernating around Pulka and Ashagashiya in Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

It also noted that troops made contact with the terrorists, killing one, while others fled in disarray, abandoning their belongings during the operations.

The troops, it said, successfully rescued seven women and nine children from the clutches of the terrorists, adding that they also recovered one submachine gun (SMG), three bicycles, four blankets, cooking utensils and several other items.

“Similarly, troops conducted an ambush operation in the Komala general area of Borno State. The operations resulted in the neutralization of one terrorist and the recovery of two AK-47 rifles with two magazines containing 29 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition and 91 belted links of PKT ammunition. Additional items recovered include one SMG, two AK-47 rifles, one SMG magazine, nine rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and one motor bike.

“In a separate operation in Benue State, troops in response to intelligence reports about terrorists’ movements in Ayati Village, Ukum LGA, launched a swift operation to counteract the nefarious activities of the terrorists. The terrorists, upon sighting the troops, fled, abandoning one AK-47 rifle, one Dane gun, two 83 mm launchers, four locally made launchers, and one rifle magazine. The troops also seized 19 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) and five rounds of 5.56 x 45 mm ammunition and other assorted arms,” the statement revealed.

In another successful operation in Kogi State, troops responded to information regarding a planned ransom payment to kidnappers. Coordinating with vigilantes and local hunters, the troops engaged the kidnappers at the planned exchange point in Okunran Okoloke General Area.

During the encounter, one kidnapper was killed, and an AK-47 rifle with a magazine containing 15 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition and one motorcycle were recovered.

The Nigerian Army concluded that these modest but significant operational successes are indicative of troops’ resilience and dedication in ensuring that they mitigate security challenges across the country.

Also, Gen. Musa received in audience the Director General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr Mohammed Bulama, and his management team in his office at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Musa applauded the FRCN for their consistency despite all odds, adding that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is working towards a better Nigeria.

A statement by the Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau, noted that the CDS assured his guests of the AFN’s readiness to work with FRCN to rid the nation of criminalities.

The CDS said his leadership philosophy is people centric, stressing that it will be very difficult for the AFN to function without the cooperation of the general public.

He further said the military will continue to employ professionalism, decorum and rule of law in defending democracy and concluded that the media is critical to changing wrong narratives.

Earlier, the DG FRCN, Mohammed Bulama, appreciated the role played by the military in sustaining democracy in Nigeria.

He described these roles as patriotic, while assuring of FRCN’s commitment to partner with the military in the areas of its non- kinetic approach to warfare and pledged their support to the AFN in its fight against insurgency in the country.

Bulama also revealed their readiness to provide platforms for the non-kinetic approach to counter radical ideologies and extremism in the country.

