NFF Congratulates Falcons’ Captain, Ajibade on Club Honour

The Nigeria Football Federation has congratulated the captain of the Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons, Rasheedat Ajibade on her emergence as the Player of the Season for her Spanish top division club, Atlético Madrid do Femenino.

The elegant midfielder practically qualified her club to next season’s UEFA Champions League, when she scored the only goal that condemned Villarreal ladies to defeat in the last game of the season. She netted 10 goals and eight assists in the just-ended season.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said the football-governing body was not surprised as Ajibade has always been an epitome of discipline, dedication, diligence and total commitment to the cause for Club and Country.

“Rasheedat has always been that role model who examplifies what you expect of a star actor in any field. She has been an epitome of discipline and dedication, and has carried the Super Falcons on her lean shoulders with a sense of patriotism and ambition.

“We congratulate and commend her for the rare honour and we believe that the diadem will spur her even further to lead the Super Falcons to glory at the forthcoming Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in France.”

Ajibade was one of the key actors as the Super Falcons reached the Round of 16 at the last year’s FIFA World Cup finals in Down Under, unbeaten in regulation time before exiting after a penalty shootout defeat by England.

She became team captain afterwards, and has led the team to qualify for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament for the first time in 16 years.