Mbah Promises Mobile Network for Ugbene Community

James Emejo in Abuja





Enugu State Governor, Mr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, has promised to set up a mobile telecommunication base station in Ugbene Ajima community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area to save the rural dwellers from dearth of mobile network and address the challenge of insecurity in the area.

The governor gave the assurance during an interactive session with the people of the state on the social media channel, X, to mark his one year in office.

A native of Ugbene Ajima community, Ebuka Michael, had expressed concern over the security of lives and property in rural communities.

He noted that the present efforts of the state government to improve agriculture and security would be futile if rural communities were left in the lurch, with no access to mobile network.

According to him, since the creation of the community located few communities from Nimbo, it has never had mobile network.

He expressed concern that with the recent attack in Nimbo community by suspected herdsmen, border communities like Ugbene were at risk, a situation worsened by lack of mobile network to coordinate local security efforts.

Michael, explained that lack of mobile network made it difficult to communicate with security agencies to respond to emerging security threats in the area.

He stressed that reported cases of farmers killed in their farmlands met with no response from security agencies because there was no access to mobile network to alert them of the unfortunate incidents.

He said the community had written series of letters to telecoms providers but they turned deaf ears to the people’s plight.

Mbah, while responding said a base station would be installed in the area to enhance access to mobile network. The governor said, “I have taken note of that. I am going to ensure that action is taken to install a base station around that area, so that there will be network for communities living around that area. I have just taken note of that. I will action that. Thank you for bringing that up.”

In a statement, Chairman, Concerned People of Ugbene Ajima, Tony Eze, told journalists that the governor had raised the hopes of Ugbene Ajima people, with his promise to install a mobile telecommunications base station in the area.

He described the governor’s intervention as timely, noting that despite the huge agricultural produce of Ugbene community, the area has been robbed of development by unavailable mobile network.

He said the installation of the base station by the Governor would definitely open up the communities for development, jump-start small businesses and as well enhance swift response to emerging local security challenges.

Ugbene Ajima, an agrarian community located 15 kilometers from Nsukka township shares borders with Eziani, Nkpologu, Abbi, Nrobo and Nimbo communities.