Controversial Offside Call Deny Netherlands Victory against France

Xavi Simons thought he had given the Netherlands the lead late in the game only for the flag to go up on the grounds that Denzel Dumfries had impacted on the play. Anthony Taylor ruled it out with video assistant referee Stuart Attwell confirming the decision.

The call was highly debatable as the ball arrowed into the bottom corner with goalkeeper Mike Maignan seemingly unprepared to dive. But the English officials ruled it out as this much-anticipated game ended in the first goalless draw of the tournament.

Didier Deschamps’ side had been on top in a game that otherwise failed to ignite without Mbappe, who remained on the bench following his broken nose. Antoine Griezmann had the best chances but could not find the finish.

The draw means that the Netherlands remain top of Group D, ahead of France on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Poland, who were beaten 3-1 by Austria earlier in the day, become the first nation to be eliminated from Euro 2024 .

Late goals by Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic gave Austria a hard-fought win over Poland and boosted their hopes of reaching the last 16 at Euro 2024. With both teams losing their opening matches in Group D, to France and the Netherlands, they came to Berlin knowing that another defeat would put them on the brink of elimination. The high stakes gave the encounter the feel of a knockout tie, with both sets of fans creating a noisy atmosphere at the Olympiastadion, matched by a frenetic tempo on the pitch.