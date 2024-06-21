Nasarawa Gov Directs Payment of Medical Allowance for Monarchs

. Clamps down on illegal mining companies

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Mr. Abdullahi Sule, yesterday directed for the immediate payment of the annual medical allowances for the Year 2024 to traditional rulers across the state.

This is just as state government has commenced a clampdown on illegal mining companies who are putting the safety of the state in danger. The governor gave the directive when he hosted members of the Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, led by its Deputy Chairman and Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Chindo Yamusa lll, in the Government House, Lafia.

According to the governor, “though he will not be around to handle the matter but he directed that the Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, will work alongside the State Accountant-General, Mr. Musa Muhammad, to immediately facilitate the payment of the medical allowances.

“I want you to work it and pay them today. Because we have no excuse whatsoever not to pay them. The deputy governor will work with the Accountant-General and pay that immediately.”

He called on the traditional rulers to be wary of individuals who may seek to exploit the prevailing economic challenges to foster a state of insecurity, especially in mining areas.

The governor warned that the influx of illegal miners into the state could pose a serious security threat if not checked.

“There is nothing that is an attraction to insecurity than mining, because it is the easiest for people to make money,” he said.

He called on the royal fathers to desist from arbitrary issuance of consent letters to people who might not have the overall interest of the state, but would want to cause security breaches in order to illegally exploit the mineral resources of the state.

Earlier, the Deputy Chairman of the Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs and Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Chindo Yamusa III, who stood on behalf of the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad (rtd), said that they were at the Governor House as part of the Sallah tradition of paying homage.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Government has commenced a clampdown on illegal mining companies who are putting the safety of the state in danger.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr. Kwanta Yakubu, disclosed this at a press conference in Lafia, which was held to clear the air on claim made by a mining entity, Trimadix Geomin Consult Limited, against the Nasarawa State Government.

Trimadix Geomin Consult recently alleged undue interference by the Nasarawa State Government at its Amba Mining Site in Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

Yakubu, however, stated that the state government would not compromise its determination to rid the state of illegal mining activities that put the life of its people and the safety of communities in danger.

He said: “We are committed to the full enforcement of the executive order to ensure that our state is safe and communities are protected from exploitation by mining entities.

“The so-called mining entity claiming to be licensed to carry out mining activities in Amba community is not known to the Nasarawa State Government according to the provisions of the Executive Order No.02 of 2022 and the mining site remain closed and secured until responsible investors who are trusted by the community and the state, through a proper consenting, are licensed to mine in the area.”

He, therefore, maintained that the Nasarawa State government would continue to watch closely any further development in that mining site, as well as any other place with similar occurrence that was against the interest of peace in the state and deal decisively with any violator.