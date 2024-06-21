Mbah Doles out N44.1m Bursaries to Enugu Law School Students, Awards Scholarship to Aspiring Pilot

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah has approved bursaries in the sum of N44.1m to 294 indigenes of the state currently studying at the seven campuses of the Nigerian Law School across the country.

Of the total beneficiaries, which were drawn from the 17 Local Government Areas of Enugu State, 284 have already been verified and paid the sum of N150,000 each as part of government’s support and effort to accelerate human capital development in the state.

Mbah has also awarded a scholarship in the sum of N12m to Miss Chidiogo Igwebuike, an indigene of Ukana, Udi LGA, Enugu State, to train as a pilot at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Appreciating the governor, the beneficiaries under the umbrella of the National Association of Enugu State Law Students, described the gesture as an auspicious intervention, especially against the backdrop of the challenging economic realities of the country, and commended him for his vision and commitment to educational development in the state.

In a letter by the National President of the Association, Stephen Obiora; the National Secretary, Johnpaul Obisike; and the National Public Relations Officer, Uzoamaka Aguoma, they pledged to make the state proud.

“This bursary has come at the right time to allivate the financial challenges the entire country is facing at this time, giving us room to focus on our court and chamber attachments without too much worry about the current state of the economy.

“Your commitment to education and youth development is truly commendable. Your support is a testament to your administration’s dedication to empowering Enugu State indigenes and investing in our dear state’s future and progress.

“We appreciate you for believing in us. We look forward to making Enugu state proud,” they stated.

In a related development, Governor Mbah has equally paid the sum of N12m to see Miss Chidiogo Igwebuike, a 24-year old graduate of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, Enugu, through a Standard Pilot Course at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria.

It is recalled that the governor had in May 2024 awarded scholarship in the sum of N23.3m to Master Israel Echezona, a 17-year old indigene of Mgbagbu-Owa, Enugu State, who emerged the overall best candidate in the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology entrance examination, to also enable him train as a pilot.