Pathway to Effective Estate Surveying and Valuation Practice in Nigeria

Udo Emmanuel Sunday

1.0 Introduction

Estate Surveyors and Valuers play a central role in the land economy of any nation. In Nigeria, they are the certified professionals statutorily mandated by the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria Act to undertake valuation of interests in land and landed property. Their work directly underpins compensation assessment under the Land Use Act, acquisition for public projects, rating for property tax, mortgage lending, and feasibility studies for urban development. As cities expand and land becomes a primary factor of production, the accuracy, ethics, and standards applied by these professionals determine how fairly land resources are allocated, how conflicts are minimized, and how investment decisions are made (Bartke & Schwarze, 2021). Effective Estate Surveying and Valuation practice is therefore not a technical function alone, but a pillar of economic stability and urban order.

Despite this critical role, the practice in Nigeria faces persistent gaps that undermine its effectiveness and public credibility. Valuation for compulsory acquisition under Section 29 of the Land Use Act often results in undervaluation because statutory rates and “unexhausted improvements” exclude market land value and disturbance losses, contrary to international standards like the International Valuation Standards and World Bank OP 4.12 (Otegbulu, 2023). There is also widespread non-compliance with professional standards, with reports of fee undercutting, conflict of interest, and adoption of methods that lack empirical data support (Ayuthaya & Swierczek, 2014). Quackery and encroachment by unregistered persons further dilute professional quality. The cumulative effect is public distrust in valuation figures, protracted litigation, project delays, and impoverishment of affected landowners (Cheloti & Mooya, 2021). These issues point to systemic weaknesses in capacity, regulation, ethics, and institutional support.

This paper therefore seeks to explore theoretical pathways to improve the effectiveness of Estate Surveying and Valuation practice in Nigeria. It adopts a theoretical lens to examine how alignment of professional capacity, standards adoption, regulatory enforcement, ethics, and technology can address existing gaps. The objective is not to conduct empirical fieldwork, but to build a conceptual framework that explains what “effective practice” should entail within the Nigerian context and how it can be achieved.

The scope of this study is limited to a theoretical analysis of the Nigerian practice environment in relation to global best practice. Its significance lies in the fact that effective valuation practice directly supports multiple Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 1 on poverty reduction, SDG 11 on sustainable cities, and SDG 16 on strong institutions. It also influences investor confidence, ease of doing business, and the integrity of land administration. By articulating clear pathways to effectiveness, this paper provides a foundation for policy reform, curriculum review by NIESV and universities, and stronger enforcement by ESVARBON, ultimately contributing to a valuation profession that serves both market efficiency and social justice.

2.0 Literature Review/Theoretical Framework

Concept of Professional Effectiveness

Professional effectiveness in Estate Surveying and Valuation refers to the degree to which practitioners deliver accurate, ethical, and socially responsible valuation services that meet client, public, and regulatory expectations. It is a multi-dimensional concept built on four pillars.

Competence means possession of technical knowledge, analytical skill, and judgment to apply appropriate methods, data, and reasoning to valuation problems.

Ethics involves adherence to integrity, objectivity, independence, and confidentiality as codified in professional codes.

Standards compliance requires strict use of accepted methodologies such as the International Valuation Standards and RICS Red Book, ensuring consistency and defensibility of opinions.

Public trust reflects the confidence stakeholders – landowners, courts, banks, government – place in the profession’s output. Literature links effectiveness to reduced valuation variance, lower litigation, and higher market confidence. In the Nigerian context, effectiveness is tested by the profession’s ability to produce compensation figures that are “adequate” under the Constitution while being accepted as fair by affected communities. Without all four pillars, practice becomes technically correct but socially rejected, or ethically sound but methodologically weak.

Three theories explain how professional effectiveness is achieved.

Professionalization Theory argues that occupations gain status and effectiveness through monopoly of expertise, formal education, codes of conduct, and self-regulation. For Estate Surveyors, NIESV and ESVARBON represent this project, but gaps in enforcement and quackery weaken the monopoly.

Institutional Theory suggests that organizational behaviour is shaped by regulative, normative, and cultural-cognitive pressures. Effective practice emerges when ESVARBON’s rules, NIESV’s norms, and societal expectations for fair compensation align. Misalignment explains why Section 29 of the Land Use Act persists despite global norms.

Stakeholder Theory posits that professional effectiveness requires balancing interests of multiple parties: clients who want high values, government that wants low compensation costs, and landowners who want livelihood restoration. A valuer is effective when able to produce an opinion that is credible to all stakeholders, not just the paying client. Together, these theories frame effectiveness as a product of professional closure, institutional alignment, and stakeholder legitimacy rather than technical skill alone.

Global Best Practice:

Global best practice defines effective practice through standards and performance benchmarks. The International Valuation Standards IVS by IVSC require market value, highest and best use analysis, and transparency in assumptions and data.

RICS Red Book Global Standards add mandatory compliance, ethical rules, and risk management, treating any departure from standards as a disciplinary matter.

TEGoVA’s European Valuation Standards emphasize valuer independence, adequacy of data, and reporting clarity. Across all three, effective practice means:

1. Use of market evidence and replacement cost,

2. Inclusion of disturbance and consequential losses,

3. Independence from client influence, and

4. Clear, auditable reporting. Effectiveness is measured not by the size of value but by defensibility, consistency, and user confidence. These bodies also mandate CPD, peer review, and sanctions for non-compliance. For Nigeria, global standards provide the benchmark against which gaps in valuation basis, data use, and ethics can be identified.

Current State in Nigeria:

In Nigeria, the regulatory backbone is ESVARBON Act Cap E13, which mandates registration and discipline, and the NIESV Code of Professional Conduct, which mirrors RICS ethics. However, literature identifies persistent constraints. Section 29 of the Land Use Act 1978 limits compensation to “unexhausted improvements,” excluding land value for customary/statutory rights and omitting disturbance allowance. This statutory basis conflicts with IVS market value principles.

The gap in enforcement by ESVARBON appears to be allowing quackery and fee undercutting, eroding professional standards. The issues of data scarcity forces valuers to rely on judgment rather than comparable sales, increasing subjectivity and variance. Curriculum gaps mean many graduates lack skills in GIS, mass appraisal, and IFRS 13 fair value.

Public perception studies show low trust in compensation figures, leading to protests and delays in infrastructure projects. While NIESV has adopted IVS domestically, compliance is uneven due to weak sanctions and institutional pressures from government clients seeking lower costs.

The current state therefore reflects strong professional structures on paper but weak institutional alignment in practice, confirming the relevance of Institutional and Professionalization Theories for proposing reform pathways.

3. Key Challenges to Effective Practice in Nigeria

i. Regulatory: The enforcement powers of the regulatory board (ESVARBON) appear to have remained weak, allowing quackery and non-compliance to persist. The overlapping roles with builders, auctioneers, etc. blur professional boundaries. More so, Section 29 of the Land Use Act restricts compensation to “unexhausted improvements,” contradicting market value principles and limiting Valuers’ ability to deliver adequate, globally aligned opinions (Paradza et al., 2021).

ii. Educational: Nigeria university curricula appear to be lagging behind the industry demands. It has been said that it produces graduates that are weak in GIS, mass appraisal, and fair value. There is limited practical training and data access reduces analytical competence. The gap between classroom theory and complex valuation problems lowers professional confidence and slows adaptation to international standards and client expectations (Mooya, 2015).

iii. Ethical: Conflict of interest arises when Valuers serve both borrower and lender without disclosure. Fee undercutting sacrifices quality for competition, while quackery by unregistered persons erodes public trust. Weak sanctions mean ethical breaches often go unpunished, weakening the profession’s credibility and the defensibility of valuation reports.

iv. Technological: The adoption of GIS, CAMA and valuation databases are very slow due to cost and low digital literacy. The manual method of data collection increases errors and subjectivity. Without centralized data banks for transactions, valuers rely on judgment rather than evidence, reducing consistency, accuracy, and alignment with RICS and IVS reporting requirements (Wanjala & Nzuki, 2025).

v. Institutional: Poor land data and an inefficient title system make verification of interests difficult. The issue of fragmented land registries and unclear ownership records increase valuation risk (Owabie et al., 2026). Weak inter-agency collaboration between land bureaus, courts, and ESVARBON limits feedback loops, leaving practice disconnected from policy reform and reducing institutional support for effective service delivery.

4.0 Pathway/Framework for Effectiveness

This theoretical contribution proposed a model/pathway with 5 pillars

Capacity Pillar: Their need for reform in university curricula to include GIS, mass appraisal, and IFRS 13. There is need for structured CPDs and specialization tracks to build technical competence and align graduate skills with industry and global valuation demands.

Standards Pillar: Domesticate IVS and RICS Red Book as mandatory benchmarks. Their need to enforce uniform valuation bases, methods, and reporting formats to ensure consistency, defensibility, and alignment with international best practice across all Nigerian valuation assignments especially as Nigeria has domesticated the Red book into the green book

Regulatory Pillar: Strengthen ESVARBON enforcement with faster disciplinary processes and real sanctions. There is need to create a national valuation database for transactions to reduce data gaps, curb quackery, and support evidence-based, transparent valuation practice nationwide.

Ethics and Trust Pillar: Enforcement of NIESV code strictly is paramount by penalizing conflict of interest and fee undercutting. There is need for engagement of stakeholders through public education on valuation roles to rebuild trust and position Valuers as independent, socially responsible professionals.

Technology Pillar: Adopt of mass appraisal models, GIS mapping, and blockchain for land records is the way to go. Digital tools improve data accuracy, reduce subjectivity, and enhance efficiency, bringing Nigerian practice closer to data-driven global valuation standards.

5.0 Conclusion:

Effective Estate Surveying and Valuation practice is fundamental to sustainable land administration, investor confidence, equitable compensation, and economic development in Nigeria. This work has shown that although the profession is supported by established institutions such as ESVARBON and NIESV, significant challenges relating to regulation, education, ethics, technology adoption, and institutional coordination continue to limit its effectiveness. The persistence of quackery, weak enforcement of professional standards, inadequate valuation data, curriculum deficiencies, and public distrust has created a gap between Nigerian practice and globally accepted valuation standards.

Drawing on Professionalization Theory, Institutional Theory, and Stakeholder Theory, the paper proposed a five-pillar pathway for effectiveness comprising Capacity, Standards, Regulatory, Ethics and Trust, and Technology pillars. These pillars provide an integrated framework for strengthening professional competence, promoting compliance with international standards, improving regulatory oversight, enhancing ethical conduct, and encouraging technology-driven valuation practice. The framework recognizes that effective valuation is not merely a technical exercise but a product of institutional alignment, professional integrity, and stakeholder confidence.

If implemented through coordinated efforts of universities, NIESV, ESVARBON, government agencies, and industry stakeholders, the proposed model can improve valuation quality, reduce disputes, enhance public trust, and position the Nigerian valuation profession as a credible, globally aligned, and socially responsive contributor to national development.

· Mr Udo, an Estate Surveyor and Valuer, writes from Warri, Delta State