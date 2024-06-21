Dataphyte Foundation: Bold Shift In Nigeria’s Fiscal Priorities As Debt Servicing Costs Hit Record Highs 

Mary Nnah

In a landmark moment for Nigeria’s economy, President Bola Tinubu’s 2024 budget has made history by allocating a record capital expenditure of N9.995 trillion, surpassing recurrent expenditures for the first time in four years.



This significant shift in fiscal priorities was revealed in a report by the Dataphyte Foundation, a prominent social impact organisation, as part of activities marking President Tinubu’s first year in office.



The report highlights a remarkable 100% increase in capital expenditure from the previous year, signalling a bold move towards investing in Nigeria’s future. The capital expenditure allocation is the highest in four years, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to driving economic growth and development.



However, this achievement is tempered by the alarming cost of servicing the country’s accumulated debts, which stands at a staggering 28.7% of the total budget. This raises concerns about the impact of high debt servicing costs on the country’s long-term financial viability.



Despite these concerns, the report notes that the 2024 budget presents a promising outlook for revenue growth and fiscal sustainability. The administration’s focus on expanding revenue streams and reducing dependency on new debt financing is a proactive approach aimed at fostering economic resilience and achieving sustainable development goals.



President Tinubu’s administration has signalled a new direction for Nigeria’s economy, prioritizing capital expenditure and revenue growth over recurrent expenditures. This bold move has the potential to drive economic growth, improve infrastructure, and enhance the country’s long-term financial viability.



The report also highlights the recurrent expenditure allocation, which stands at 30.47% of the 2024 budget. While this is lower than the average 38% recurrent expenditures in the last four years, it still represents a significant portion of the budget.



As Nigeria navigates the challenges of debt servicing and fiscal sustainability, the 2024 budget marks a significant step towards a brighter economic future. With its focus on capital expenditure and revenue growth, the Tinubu administration is poised to make a lasting impact on Nigeria’s economic landscape.



The budget’s emphasis on capital expenditure is expected to have a positive impact on various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, and education. This increased investment in critical sectors has the potential to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the overall standard of living for Nigerians.



President Tinubu’s 2024 budget is a historic moment for Nigeria’s economy, marking a significant shift in fiscal priorities and a bold move towards investing in the country’s future. While challenges remain, the administration’s proactive approach to fiscal sustainability and economic growth is a promising sign for the years ahead.