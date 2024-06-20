NAFC Organise Financial Management Training for MOD Senior Staff

The Nigerian Army Finance Corps (NAFC) has said that the senior staff of the Ministry of Defence in the Nigerian Army establishments are now well-equipped with financial management and work ethic skills.

The Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army), Maj. Gen. Adetokunbo Fayemiwo, said this at the third edition of a three-day financial management training organised by the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration in Lagos State

In a bid to bequeath a Corps that is proactive and proficient in delivering financial services to support the Nigerian Army in accomplishing assigned missions in defence of Nigerian, Nigerian Army Finance Corps held the three day Financial Management Seminar/ Training for Senior Ministry of Defence (MOD) staff in Nigerian Army Establishments organised by Nigerian Army School of Finance and (NASFA) Arakan barracks Lagos State.

Fayemiwo said the Financial Management Training which is the third edition is to further improve the synergy between military and civilian staff of the Ministry of Defence with an overriding commitment to optimising the vision of Chief of Army Staff and a better security architecture for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Represented by the Commander, Command Finance Office (CFO) Bigadier General Abubakar Sulaiman, he said the training is designed to enhance proficiency and to equip MOD Senior staffs with skills on financial management at the strategic level and necessary expertise that would be critical in confronting challenges of financial management and office administration.

In his welcome remarks, the Commandant Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration (NASFA), Major General Julius Osifo said the objective of the semminar is to appraise Senior MOD staffs with contemporary financial management policies of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and other work related thematic issues.

Osifo said NASFA which has produced 4,684 graduates of both the National Diploma and Higher National Diploma respectively is the training arm of the Nigerian Army Finance Corps with primary responsibilities of training of personnel in military pay duties, record and clerical duties.