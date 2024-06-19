  • Wednesday, 19th June, 2024

Trailer Crushes Four to Death in Abuja

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

No fewer than four persons were crushed to death and several others injured yesterday in Nyanyan, a suburb of Abuja after an articulated vehicle laden with bags of fertilizer plowed into an Honda Accord car and mangled it beyond recognition. All the four occupants of the car were killed instantly.

Eye witnesses said the tragedy, which caused a gridlock on the Abuja-Keffi Road, occurred after the trailer suffered a break system failure and lost control while descending the Kugbo Hill.

As a result it smashed all the vehicles on his path until it squeezed the Honda Accord car near the pedestrian bridge at Nyanyan before coming to a halt.

The bodies of the four occupants of the car were dismembered, while the passengers in other affected cars sustained various degrees of injury. 

Bodily parts also littered the spot where the accident happened.

Operatives from Federal Road Safety Corps and  other responders rushed to the scene to rescue and pull out the persons trapped in the mangled vehicle. 

Their humanitarian operation continued late into last night as they were still making frantic efforts to rip apart the mangled car to enable them recover the crushed remains of victims.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.