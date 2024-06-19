Trailer Crushes Four to Death in Abuja

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

No fewer than four persons were crushed to death and several others injured yesterday in Nyanyan, a suburb of Abuja after an articulated vehicle laden with bags of fertilizer plowed into an Honda Accord car and mangled it beyond recognition. All the four occupants of the car were killed instantly.

Eye witnesses said the tragedy, which caused a gridlock on the Abuja-Keffi Road, occurred after the trailer suffered a break system failure and lost control while descending the Kugbo Hill.

As a result it smashed all the vehicles on his path until it squeezed the Honda Accord car near the pedestrian bridge at Nyanyan before coming to a halt.

The bodies of the four occupants of the car were dismembered, while the passengers in other affected cars sustained various degrees of injury.

Bodily parts also littered the spot where the accident happened.

Operatives from Federal Road Safety Corps and other responders rushed to the scene to rescue and pull out the persons trapped in the mangled vehicle.

Their humanitarian operation continued late into last night as they were still making frantic efforts to rip apart the mangled car to enable them recover the crushed remains of victims.