Senator Adeola Solomon Sets for Battle of His Political Career

Those who know Senator Adeola Solomon will agree that the man, fondly called Yayi, is an intelligent man who possesses all the qualities of a good politician. He understands politics very well like the back of his hands and has not achieved anything without adequate preparation.

A deep pocket, Adeola is an incurable dreamer. And luckily, most of his dreams have come true, as evidenced by his current position. Aside from his huge financial war chest and mammoth followership, he is also known for his strategy.

However, if you ask the lawmaker about his most cherished ambition, he would tell you; the number one job of Ogun State. This is no more news to many familiar with the political situation of the South-west region of Nigeria.

Many would recall that he tested the waters in 2019 but failed to realise this after his collision with the then-governor of the state, Ibikunle Amosun, who never hid his abhorrence for him.

Initially, he remained unfazed. But when reality dawned on him, the Yewa-born member of the National Assembly chickened out from the race; and he hurriedly ran back to Lagos to retain his seat as Senator representing Lagos West as the odds against him grew. Thank God he followed the saying of the wise that says only a fool tests the depth of water with both feet. He was able to fight and run away to come back another day.

As part of his stratagem, in 2023, Society Watch gathered from reliable sources close to the senator, that he relocated and contested representing his ancestral district of Ogun West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Party, APC.

This was never easy at the beginning, it was tough. But for someone like Yayi, he has envisaged this: he beat and pummelled his opponents. That signified the beginning of a new chapter of his political trajectory. But the battle is not yet over for Adeola even as he aspires to take over the number one seat in 2027.

A source revealed that he is about to face the battle of his political career as he has so many Herculean tasks to surmount. Another source hinted there is a planned gang up against his goal, even from those that he has trusted and worked with in the past. However, betrayal and treachery are not strange to the lawmaker considered as one of the most experienced politicians since Nigeria returned to democracy 25 years ago. As a source disclosed, he is likely ready to face the battle.