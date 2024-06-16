Balmoral Group Partners IFMA to Boost Nigeria’s Event Industry

Iyke Bede





The Balmoral Group has partnered with the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) to align with global best practices, which will elevate Nigeria’s events industry. The announcement coincided with the Balmoral Group revealing its decade-long expansion plan to establish 50 event centres.

Through this strategic partnership, IFMA, renowned for its cutting-edge services, will help implement international standards, promising significant sector advancements.

Balmoral Group and IFMA aim to achieve this through four pillars: leveraging innovative technologies and methodologies to enhance the efficiency, safety, and overall experience of event facilities; providing staff and clients with much-needed education through certification; employing sustainable practices to promote environmental sustainability and social responsibility; and operational excellence through a rich network and resources.

“This expansion is not just about increasing our footprint; it is about setting new standards in venue management and ensuring each new location embodies the excellence and innovation that Balmoral is known for,” clarified CEO, Balmoral Group, Dr Ezekiel Adamu.

He added, “This is where IFMA comes in. As the world’s largest and most widely recognised international association for facility management professionals, IFMA is at the forefront of advancing the industry through education, research, networking, and advocacy.”

Lekan Akinwunmi, President of IFMA, expressed optimism about the collaboration, noting that it will help initiate and normalise safety practices in the industry.

“The collaboration will help us train the staff and build capacity in facility management skills, which will help in service delivery in terms of cost implications of utilising scarce resources,” Akinwunmi noted.

Adamu implored the government to consider partnerships of this nature as a prerequisite for all event centres. He asserted that “Every member of event facilities should be certified before they are allowed to work in the hospitality space.”

The collaboration also attracted the support of regulatory agencies including the Lagos State Safety Commission, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, and the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.