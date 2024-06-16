  • Sunday, 16th June, 2024

Balmoral Group Partners IFMA to Boost Nigeria’s Event Industry

Nigeria | 11 mins ago

Iyke Bede

The Balmoral Group has partnered with the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) to align with global best practices, which will elevate Nigeria’s events industry. The announcement coincided with the Balmoral Group revealing its decade-long expansion plan to establish 50 event centres.

Through this strategic partnership, IFMA, renowned for its cutting-edge services, will help implement international standards, promising significant sector advancements.

Balmoral Group and IFMA aim to achieve this through four pillars: leveraging innovative technologies and methodologies to enhance the efficiency, safety, and overall experience of event facilities; providing staff and clients with much-needed education through certification; employing sustainable practices to promote environmental sustainability and social responsibility; and operational excellence through a rich network and resources.

“This expansion is not just about increasing our footprint; it is about setting new standards in venue management and ensuring each new location embodies the excellence and innovation that Balmoral is known for,” clarified CEO, Balmoral Group, Dr Ezekiel Adamu.

He added, “This is where IFMA comes in. As the world’s largest and most widely recognised international association for facility management professionals, IFMA is at the forefront of advancing the industry through education, research, networking, and advocacy.”

Lekan Akinwunmi, President of IFMA, expressed optimism about the collaboration, noting that it will help initiate and normalise safety practices in the industry.

“The collaboration will help us train the staff and build capacity in facility management skills, which will help in service delivery in terms of cost implications of utilising scarce resources,” Akinwunmi noted.

Adamu implored the government to consider partnerships of this nature as a prerequisite for all event centres. He asserted that “Every member of event facilities should be certified before they are allowed to work in the hospitality space.”

The collaboration also attracted the support of regulatory agencies including the Lagos State Safety Commission, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, and the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.