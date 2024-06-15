Nigeria Understudies Singapore’s Civil Service Reform System

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Nigerian civil service is making bold steps towards reformation by understudying the civil service structure and reforms in Singapore.



Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this yesterday, in Abuja, at a Special Juma’ah Prayer held at the National Mosque, Abuja, as part of activities marking the 2024 Civil Service Week.



The HoS, represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, said the civil service was reforming towards improved efficiency which informed why in the past years, many Nigeria’s senior civil servants had travelled around the world to see what civil service was all about in many countries.



“The Civil Service is reforming and whatever President Tinubu is trying to achieve with the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are ready to support him in that direction. Recently, a delegation came back from Singapore where a good number of people went to understudy the system. We have seen many systems, and believe me, we are doing very well in terms of our focus.

“We have harmonised our field not only to be relevant to Nigeria, but also to align with the global efforts being made by civil servants all over the world and in particular in Africa,” she said.



She added that the trajectory of the ongoing reform is phenomenal, boasting that Nigerians had begun to see a civil service that is not only transformative but worthy of emulation with any civil Sservice in the world.



Yemi-Esan enjoined the Nigerian public, especially the Muslim Ummah, to continue to pray for the progress of the Nigerian Civil Service in guaranteeing the peace, stability and national development of the country.



Her representative Dr. Gwarzo, was joined by some of his colleagues to offer prayers for the civil service and the nation, at large, including those of the Federal Ministries of Labour and Employment, Ismaila Abubakar; Water Resources and Sanitation, Aliyu Shinkafi Shehu; Communications and Digital Economy, Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo; Environment, Mahmud Adam Kambari; Works, Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata; Industry Trade and Investment, Amb. Nura Abba Rimi and Youth Development, Dr. Ahmed Dunama Umar.