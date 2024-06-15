Burna Boy Sets New Highest-grossing Tour Record for African Artiste in Canada

Burna Boy has achieved another feat with his ‘I Told Them’ tour in Canada as he became the African artiste with the highest-grossing tour in the north American country.



According to a post shared by Touring Data, the Grammy Award winner grossed $5.7 million from 69,219 tickets sold over six concerts in Canada, setting a new African record.



Touring Data had earlier reported that the City Boy crooner grossed $1.725 million at the ‘I Told Them’ tour at the Capital One Arena in Washington on March 7, 2024, the highest ever by an African artiste in the US. This feat ensured Burna Boy broke his previous African record set at the TD Garden in Boston.



Burna Boy had made history earlier in the year as he became the first African artiste to perform at the Grammy main ceremony.



With his fusion of dancehall, reggae, Afrobeat, and pop, Burna Boy is one of Nigeria’s best-known stars. The LeriQ-produced 2012 single “Like to Party” proved to be his breakout track and paved the way for his full-length debut, L.I.F.E, a year later. Over the next five years, Burna released two more albums and collaborated with a variety of artistes, from J Hus and Skales to Fall Out Boy and Lily Allen. His international exposure widened with 2018’s Outside, which hit number three on the Billboard Reggae chart and won the Nigeria Entertainment Award for Album of the Year. 2019’s African Giant and 2020’s Twice as Tall were both widely acclaimed and charted in several countries.