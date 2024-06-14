Troops Kill Dreaded Terrorism Kingpin, Buhari Yadi, 197 Other Terrorists, Destroy 43 Illegal Refining Sites

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said troops across all theatres of operation across the country killed no fewer than 197 terrorists, apprehended 310, and uncovered and demobilised 43 illegal refining sites in one week.

DHQ stated that a deadly terrorism kingpin, Buhari Alhaji Halidu, popularly known as Buhari Yadi, who had been terrorising communities in the North-west, had also been killed by troops of Operation Whirl Punch.



However, DHQ regretted the loss of no fewer than nine personnel in action in Zamfara State alone, but said it apprehended 22 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 251 kidnapped hostages within the period under review.



Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, made the disclosures during a press briefing in Abuja.

Buba also revealed that troops in the South-south region denied economic saboteurs of an estimated sum of over N700 million within the same period.

He said troops recovered 728,360 litres of stolen crude oil, 143,450 litres of illegally refined AGO, 1,100 litres of DPK and 18,750 litres of petrol.



On recovered arms and ammunition, Buba said, “Troops recovered 180 assorted weapons and 5,123 assorted ammunition. The breakdown are as follows: two PKT guns, one fabricated Arty gun, one G3 rifle, 73 AK-47 rifles, 17 locally fabricated guns, 21 dane guns, two pump action guns, two revolver rifles, one short dane gun, three double barrel guns, three single barrel guns, one pistol, four locally fabricated pistols, five fabricated beretta pistols, one beretta pistol, one jojeff magnum pump action gun, one Exp 64 semi auto rifle, 10 hand grenades, three 60mm mortar bombs, bandoliers and 10 fabricated Arty bombs. Four vehicles, 47 motorcycles, 21 mobile phones and the sum of N1,236,200.00 as well as CFA 608,000.00 only amongst other items.”



According to him, troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 29 dugout pits, 22 boats, and 26 storage tanks.

Other items recovered included 66 cooking ovens, 85 drums, eight vehicles, three mobile phones and 43 illegal refining sites.

Buba stated that troops of Operations Udo Ka arrested over 99 suspects in connection with the killing of five personnel at a checkpoint in Abia during an intelligence-based operation.



The operations, he said, led to the discovery and destruction of several IPOB/ESN camps across the region, such as the one located at Igboro Forest in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

According to him, “Sequel to the killings of five personnel at the checkpoint in Abia, troops conducted several intelligence-based operations that led to the discovery and destruction of several IPOB/ESN terrorists camps across the region such as at Igboro Forest in Arochukwu LGA of Abia State, among others.

“Several arrests were made from the raids with those found to be culpable still in detention. Surely, there is intelligence value to the raids and arrests that were made. Those in detention are assisting troops to locate other camps, sleeper cells and high-profile individuals involved in the activities of the terrorist’s group.”

Troops Kill Dreaded Terrorism Kingpin, Buhari Yadi

A terrorism kingpin, Buhari Alhaji Halidu, popularly known as Buhari Yadi, who had terrorised communities in the North-west for a long time, was killed by troops of Operation Whirl Punch.

Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, disclosed the development in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna.



Halidu was killed alongside some members of his criminal gang in a fierce battle with troops under the coordination of Major General MLD Saraso, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.

Aruwan said the dreaded criminal met his end around Idasu forest at the boundaries between Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State and Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.



Yadi and his gang were said to be responsible for many of the killings and kidnappings in parts of Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara states.

“The infamous terrorist, Buharin Yadi, one of the deadliest bandit leaders terrorising Northern Nigeria in the last decade, has met his bitter end at the hands of security forces,” Aruwan said.



According to him, troops of Sector 6 Operation Whirl Punch killed the kingpin and his cohorts, abruptly terminating their ignominious spell of terror.

“Halidu was neutralised in a fierce battle with the troops, under the coordination of their commander, also the General Officer Commanding of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General MLD Saraso, which took place around Idasu forest at the boundaries between Giwa LGA of Kaduna State and Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State,” the statement said.



It explained, “Initial assessments indicate that at least 36 bandits were eliminated in the engagement.

“It was eventually verified that one of those neutralised was Kachalla Buharin Yadi.

“Kachalla Buhari Alhaji Halidu (also known as Buharin Yadi or Buhari Janar) and the brigands under his command had been unleashing terror on citizens in Kidandan/Galadimawa general areas of Giwa LGA, Sabon Birni/Kerawa general areas of Igabi LGA, other locations in nearby Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State, and, indeed, some parts of Niger and Zamfara states.”



The statement added that the “breakthrough brings to an end a manhunt by security forces for this terrorist, which stretched more than five years.”

The statement said the news of the demise of the bandits’ kingpin spread like wildfire, prompting widespread celebrations among locals in Kaduna and Katsina states.



The statement said Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State was elated over the development and commended the troops and the sterling leadership of the GOC, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, for the victory.