NPFL: Bayelsa Utd May Truncate 3SC’s Continental Dream

Relegation-threatened Bayelsa United will host Shooting Stars in a 2pm kickoff live on StarTimes this Sunday, June 16.

Both teams have everything to play for, with Bayelsa United just one point away from the drop and Shooting Stars aiming for a top-three finish and a continental ticket.

The match will air on StarTimes Beta Sports Channel 244.

Bayelsa United are sitting dangerously with just one point above the relegation zone, a victory is vital to secure their NPFL status next season.

Shooting Stars, with aspirations for a top-three finish, are in pursuit of a continental ticket, making this match equally critical for their ambitions.

Bayelsa United’s recent form has been a mix of highs and lows, with a crucial win against Plateau United but also a heavy defeat to Enugu Rangers. The inconsistency underscores their vulnerability, but also their potential for an upset. Their last match saw The Restoration Boys picking a point away to Enyimba.

Shooting Stars, on the other hand, are riding a wave of momentum after their stunning victory against league leaders Rangers International. This win has reignited their hopes for a top-three finish and a ticket to continental competition. The Oluyole Warriors will be relying on their in-form striker, Christian Pyagbara, who scored the decisive goal against Rangers, to lead the charge.

In the earlier game this season, Shooting Stars defeated Bayelsa United 1 – 0.

For Bayelsa United, their home advantage could be a crucial factor, but they must address their defensive flaws, having conceded the second-most goals in the league this season.

Shooting Stars will expectedly play with confidence and take the game to Bayelsa United. Their recent defensive resilience, not conceding more than one goal in their last three games, will be key to their success. They will look to control possession and create chances for their in-form attackers.

If Bayelsa United can contain the likes of Pyagbara and exploit any defensive lapses, they have a chance to secure a vital win. However, if Shooting Stars can maintain their defensive composure and capitalize on their attacking momentum, they could emerge victorious and take a giant step towards continental qualification.

Bayelsa United are likely to adopt a cautious approach while Shooting Stars are expected to leverage their recent form and look to control the game, applying pressure on Bayelsa United’s defence.

Bayelsa United have shown they can score at home but need to tighten up defensively, having conceded the second most goals in the NPFL this season.

Shooting Stars have been strong defensively, not conceding more than one goal in their last three games.

With both teams battling for survival and qualification respectively, this Sunday afternoon’s clash on StarTimes Beta Sports Channel 244 promises to be a thrilling football feast.