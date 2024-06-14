Ilorin Monarch Lauds Representatives at National Assembly

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has commended the senator representing Kwara Central in the Senate, Saliu Mustapha, and the lawmakers from the district in the House of Representatives for effective representation.

The Emir gave the commendation on Thursday in a statement issued by his spokesman, Abdulazeez Arowona, on the occasion marking their one year in office.

The monarch described them as worthy ambassadors of the senatorial district.

He also described them as frontline politicians, who are well-equipped with wisdom and charisma required for quality legislative functions that can bring dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

“As you clock one year in office today, His Royal Highness, (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR sends his heartfelt congratulations to you on the feats that you have attained and prays that Almighty Allah continues to strengthen you in the meritorious service to our community, state and nation at large.

“Kwara State is rated nationwide as the State of Harmony due to its overwhelming peaceful co-existence. Therefore, as lawmakers from the state, I urge you to work together with His Excellency, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, so that more benefits can be attracted to the state for the glory of Almighty God and the benefit of mankind,” he said.

The monarch further commended them for the numerous empowerment programmes, job opportunities and projects facilitated to Kwara Central, urging them not to relent in their efforts to ensure quality representation at the Senate and House of Representatives.

The emir however, charged them to ensure and sustain the existing robust working synergy with Governor AbdulRazaq in order to facilitate more developmental projects and human capital opportunities into Ilorin Emirate and beyond.

The lawmakers representing the district at the House of Representatives include Hon. Yinka Ahmed Aluko (Ilorin South/East Federal Constituency) and Hon. Mukhtar Tolani Shagaya (Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency).