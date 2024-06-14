  • Friday, 14th June, 2024

Dupe Olusolo Joins Save the Children UK Africa Advisory Board

Business | 57 mins ago

Kayode Toekde 

The Managing Director and CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola has been appointed to Save the Children UK’s Africa Advisory Board.

According to a statement, she will be bringing into the philanthropy a wealth of experience in leadership, strategic development, and community engagement.

The statement further said, “Under her visionary leadership, Transcorp Hotels Plc has achieved impressive milestones and contributed significantly to its parent company Transcorp Group’s purpose of improving lives and transforming Africa. Dupe Olusola’s commitment to excellence and passion for transformative change aligns perfectly with Save the Children’s core values and objectives.

“Her extensive expertise and deep insights will be invaluable as the organisation continues its mission to create a sustainable impact for children across the continent.”

